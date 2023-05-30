Wine of the week: Palmeri, 2021 Daisy’s Chardonnay, Sonoma Coast, Sonoma County, Durell Vineyard

A Napa vineyard was Drew Damskey’s playground growing up.

“I have wonderful memories of riding the four-wheeler nicknamed The Rocket with my grandfather while checking sugars,” he said, “and memories of my dad teaching me to drive the old 1950s John Deere tractor affectionately named Poppin Johnny because of the popping noise it made as you gave it gas.”

Damskey, now 35, is the boutique winemaker who crafted our wine of the week winner — the Palmeri, 2021 Daisy’s Chardonnay, Sonoma Coast, Sonoma County at $50. A chardonnay lover’s chardonnay, it’s lush yet balanced, with crisp acid keeping the ripe apple and toffee notes in check. It also has mineral and a hint of butterscotch in the mix. With a silky texture, this complex chardonnay is striking.

“I love chardonnay,” Damskey said. “About 20% of my brain is always thinking about chardonnay. ... Each decision you make in the winemaking process has a notable outcome, and it is exciting to pull those levers to craft the exact wine you want.”

In 2017 the San Francisco Chronicle named Damskey among its “winemakers to watch.” He followed in the footsteps of his father, Kerry Damskey, who is well-known in the wine industry and was the winemaker at two Healdsburg properties now owned by Jackson Family Wines: Zellerbach Estates (now Verite Winery) and Gauer Estate (now known as Stonestreet Mountain Estate). Today, Kerry Damskey is the lead winemaker of the Sula Vineyards brand, which produces a million cases a year in India.

As for the Palmeri label, it’s a partnership between father and son, along with Damskey’s mother, Daisy Damskey. With their base in Geyserville, the trio’s first vintage was in 2001. With about 1,000 cases a year, Palmeri’s varietals include chardonnay, syrah, cabernet sauvignon and Bordeaux blends.

In addition to collaborating on the Palmeri brand, Drew Damskey manages the family’s winemaking consulting business, Terroirs Inc.

His father, Drew said, piqued his curiosity about winemaking when he was a kid, through seemingly endless conversations in the vineyard and the cellar.

“Growing up, my dad and I always talked about weather, the vintage, flavors, the land, and I knew this life had richness beyond a ‘desk job,’” Drew said. “(When I was a kid), my dad would let me play hooky from school every now and again during harvest. I would bring my Legos and play in his office, and then we would go into the cellar and taste fermenting tanks, watch the trucks get weighed in and see the fruit get processed.”

Today, Drew still considers winemaking full of intrigue. He particularly likes to work with oak.

“I work with a fantastic cooperage out of France called Tonnellerie Baron, and that side of my work life has given me such a precise understanding of how to use oak,” he said. “As a winemaker, the challenge is to look at a vineyard and try to understand what it will do and how. Deftly using oak allows me to lift fruit, add focus, broaden mid-palate, perfect tannin quality and make wine with much more precision.”

