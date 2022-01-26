Wine of the week: Paraduxx, 2019 Napa Valley Proprietary Red Wine

Lake Sonoma Winery, 2018 Sonoma County Boar’s Blood Red Blend, 14.5%, $60, 3.5 stars. Briary, with notes of boysenberry, toast and cocoa. This red has chewy tannins and a lingering finish. It charms you with its range of flavors.

Decoy, 2019 California Red Wine, 13.9%, $25, 3.5 stars. A pretty blend with notes of blackberry, cranberry and a hint of caramel. Balanced, with a seamless texture. Tasty.

J. Lohr, 2018 Pure Paso, Paso Robles Proprietary Red Blend, 14.5%, $27, 4 stars. A lovely blend with notes of black cherry, cocoa, anise and a kiss of caramel. With firm tannins and supple texture, it’s impressive.

Bonny Doon, 2018 Le Cigare Volant Cuvee Oumuamua, 14.5%, $20, 4 stars. Aromas of cranberry, plum and cracked black pepper follow through to the palate with a hint of anise in the mix. Buoyed by bright acidity. Finishes crisp. Well-crafted.

Paraduxx, 2019 Napa Valley Proprietary Red Wine, 14.5%, $54, 4.5 stars. A full-bodied red blend layered with notes of blackberry, blueberry, cedar and a hint of anise. It has firm tannins and it’s buoyed with crisp acid. The blend has nice length and it’s striking.

Just a 1 - 2% change in a blend can make a monumental difference in a wine. That’s not lost on Cardiff Scott-Robinson, who’s fascinated with the art of blending.

“I get to work with some of the finest fruit in the world and make wines that are not limited to specific grape varieties or varietal percentages,” said the winemaker of Paraduxx, a brand in the portfolio of Napa Valley’s Duckhorn Vineyards. “I appreciate the freedom that comes with making blends. We create our bench marks at Paraduxx, which is challenging but also satisfying.”

Scott-Robinson is behind our wine of the week winner — Paraduxx, 2019 Napa Valley Proprietary Red Wine, 14.5%, at $54. It’s a full-bodied red blend layered with notes of blackberry, blueberry, cedar and a hint of anise. It has firm tannins, and it’s buoyed with crisp acid. The blend has nice length, and it’s striking.

As for the Paraduxx, Scott-Robinson said the proprietary red is the brand’s most widely distributed wine, so it’s often the first bottling people try in the brand’s portfolio.

“Knowing this, I want it to be as engaging and enjoyable as possible,” he said. “I want it to show people that great red blends can be delicious and fun and still be serious, age-worthy wines. It’s a cabernet sauvignon-dominant blend and will entice those cabernet drinkers out there while also appealing to people who are looking for something a little unique and different.”

Growing up on a horse farm on the outskirts of Winters, California, Scott-Robinson always had wine at his table, and he found it intriguing.

“My family would take trips to the Central Coast to go wine tasting,” he said. “I was enamored with the beauty of the landscape, and the culture of wine has always been appealing to me.”

Scott-Robinson, 39, graduated from Sonoma State University in 2005 with a business degree. After working at CJ Pask Winery in New Zealand and Lewis Cellars in Napa Valley, he joined the Paraduxx team in 2009 and has been the Paraduxx winemaker since 2019.

Founded by Dan and Margaret Duckhorn in 1994, Paraduxx was the first Napa Valley winery dedicated exclusively to making blends.

“Though we take inspiration from the great red blends of the world, we’re also committed to making wines that reflect the character and charm of Napa Valley,” Scott-Robinson said.

The winery currently works with 11 red and five white varietals, producing roughly 30,000 cases a year.

“Red blends are great for almost any occasion, but they can be especially enjoyable in the colder months, where their depth and richness can be really fitting for the season,” Scott-Robinson said. “Whether you’re sitting down for a family dinner or just enjoying a glass or two, they can bring a sense of warmth and energy to a cold night.”

Wine writer Peg Melnik can be reached at peg.melnik@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5310.