Wine of the week: Pedroncelli, 2021 Dry Creek Valley, Sonoma County, Signature Select Rosé

Three Sticks, 2021 Castenada Rosé, Sonoma Coast, 14%, $45, 4 stars. Medium-bodied and balanced, this rosé has notes of strawberry, peach and mineral. It’s made from syrah, grenache and pinot and it has great structure. Impressive from start to finish, this rosé is definitely worth the splurge.

Theopolis Vineyards, 2021 Rosé of Petite Sirah, Yorkville Highlands, Mendocino County, 13%, $28, 4 stars. This is an aromatic rosé with notes of watermelon, strawberry and apple. On the palate it has flavors of berry, mineral and a hint of peach. Balanced and refreshing, this rosé is just lovely.

Orsi, 2021 Rosato, Family Dry Creek Valley, Sonoma County, 13%, $28, 4 stars. This tasty rosé has a range of layered flavors — watermelon, strawberry and a hint of cherry. Well-crafted, this rosé rides on crisp acid and it has nice minerality.

MacRostie, 2021 Rosé of Pinot Noir, Sonoma Coast, 13.3%, $30, 4 stars. This is an elegant rosé, nice and dry. It has notes of peach, strawberry and mineral. Balanced with bright acid, this rosé is top-rate.

Pedroncelli, 2021 Signature Select Rosé, Dry Creek Valley, Sonoma County, 13.9%, $22, 4.5 stars. This rosé is buoyed with refreshing flavors and bright acidity. Crafted from 100% zinfandel, it’s surprisingly light on its feet. It’s aromatic with notes of strawberry and watermelon that follow through to the palate, and it finishes crisp. It’s a steal for the price.

Zinfandel rosé is a challenge to make because zinfandel is headstrong, according to winemaker Montse Reece.

“Zinfandel wants to be big, and it’s my job to tame it,” Reece said. “To make it a delicate wine, every detail counts.”

Reece is behind our wine of the week winner — the Pedroncelli, 2021 Signature Select Rosé, Dry Creek Valley, Sonoma County, 13.9%, $22. This rosé is buoyed with refreshing flavors and bright acidity. Crafted from 100% zinfandel, this rosé is surprisingly light on its feet. It’s aromatic with notes of strawberry and watermelon that follow through to the palate, and it finishes crisp. It’s a steal for the price.

“The goal is always to preserve into the wine all those wonderful aromatics and flavors that zinfandel has,” Reece said. “Picking early and selecting the vines that can give me the flavors and aromatics I’m looking for is key.”

Another way to preserve the flavor profile, the winemaker said, is by fermenting the grapes as cold as she can.

“Cold temperatures keep in the wine those components that are very sensitive and volatilize with heat,” Reece explained. “I shoot for a dry and fruity rosé style.”

There’s a duality in the Pedroncelli Rosé that makes it an intense yet refreshing summertime quaffer, the winemaker said.

“You have the best of both worlds in one glass — beautiful red fruit flavors, intense aromatics, low alcohol and bright acidity,” Reece said. “It’s the perfect combination for a refreshing wine on a hot summer day.”

The winemaker said she enjoys showing the lighter side of zinfandel.

“Making a rosé out of a grape like zinfandel is hard, but I love working with zinfandel,” Reece said. “This is truly one of my favorite wines to make. ... It’s a good representation of the lighter side of the zinfandel grape.”

Growing up in Catalonia, Spain, Reece had a bottle on her table every night at dinner and found it intriguing.

Reece studied agricultural engineering and enology at Tarragona’s University Rovira i Virgili in Spain. She graduated in 1998 and came to the United States to work as an intern at Gloria Ferrer. She later worked at other Sonoma County wineries — Rodney Strong and Ferrari Carano — before joining Geyserville’s Pedroncelli Winery in 2007. She was named winemaker in 2015.

The winemaker said she greatly admires the Pedroncelli family and its place in Sonoma County history.

In 1927, founders Giovanni and Julia Pedroncelli purchased the property, including 25 acres of vineyards, a shuttered winery and a house. Four generations later, the family now farms 115 acres, and its flagship wines are zinfandel and cabernet sauvignon. There have been three winemakers over 95 years. Preceding Reece, there was Giovanni, followed by his son, John.

“Pedroncelli has been making zinfandel rosé since the late 60s,” Reece said. “It’s a staple of the winery and represents our love and legacy for zinfandel and Dry Creek Valley.”

Wine writer Peg Melnik can be reached at peg.melnik@pressdemocrat.com.