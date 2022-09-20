Wine of the week: Ram’s Gate, 2021 Rosé Wine, Sonoma Coast

Naidu, 2021 Rosé of Pinot Noir, Sonoma Coast, 13.9%, $30, 4 stars. This rosé has concentrated fruit which is kept in check with its crisp acidity. Notes of cherry, cranberry, raspberry and mineral. Impressive.

Flaunt, 2021 Rosé of Pinot Noir, Sonoma Coast, 13.8%, $24, 4 stars. Bright and lively, this pinot has flavors of strawberry from start to finish, with notes of cranberry and lemon zest in the mix.

Acumen, 2021 Mountainside Rosé, Napa Valley, 14.1%, $35, 4 stars. A pretty rosé, nice and dry, with a supple texture and notes of strawberry and cranberry. Nice minerality. Balanced, with bright acid. Lovely.

Ram’s Gate, 2021 Rosé Wine, Sonoma Coast, 12.9%, $38, 4.5 stars. This lovely rosé has an enticing symmetry — a silky texture coupled with tangy, high-toned fruit. Aromas and flavors of pomegranate, strawberry, cherry and mineral lead to a crisp finish. Striking.

Joe Nielsen got his start in winemaking in an unexpected place — the backyard of his parents’ home in Lansing, Michigan.

“With my parents’ blessing, I planted an experimental vineyard in their 20-acre backyard,” said Nielsen, now general manager and director of winemaking at Sonoma’s Ram’s Gate Winery.

Nielsen said what sets this bottling apart is that the grapes are picked specifically with rosé in mind.

“Every year we go into a vintage, our winemaking team already knows which blocks or parcels of specific vineyards will be dedicated to our rosé production,” he said. “It’s a very deliberate and intentional process. After four years of producing a rosé, we’ve been able to find which elements we like from specific blocks to create an elegant and complex wine.”

While most rosés are refreshing, fitting for warm summer afternoons in Sonoma, Nielsen said the wines produced at Ram’s Gate are made to be desirable all year long. What surprises people most about rosé — a wine that has a reputation for being simple and unfussy — is that it can be serious and sophisticated, Nielsen said.

“For this winning wine in particular, I believe it captures the hallmark of minerality that our wines have come to be known for, with beautifully woven texture built from six months in neutral barrels,” he said. “When producing our rosé, we like to play out-of-the-box by blending pinot noir with Rhône varieties. This brings an added level of complexity in creating an intentional and dynamic cuvee.”

That experimental vineyard Nielsen, now 37, planted on his parents’ property paid off when he began his winemaking studies. At the University of Michigan, an exploratory winemaking program piqued his interest. Unfortunately, he was 18 at the time and too young for the progam, which required students to be 21. However, the university faculty eventually welcomed him into the program when he was 19, impressed by his perseverance with his backyard vineyard.

In 2007, Nielsen graduated from the winemaking program with a bachelor’s degree in horticulture. He began his career as a winemaking assistant at Black Star Farms in northern Michigan before moving to Sonoma and spending nearly a decade at Donelan Family Wines. The winemaker joined Ram’s Gate in 2013.

Nielsen said although he has no control over what lies ahead during fire season, he’s hoping for the best while keeping his focus on the fruit. For him, harvest is all about the timing of the pick.

“When preparing for harvest each year, the utmost important factor is fruit quality,” Nielsen said. “Ensuring that we are harvesting fruit that is pristine takes precedence over anything else. Our goal year in and year out is to make the best wine possible.”

Wine writer Peg Melnik can be reached at peg.melnik@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5310.