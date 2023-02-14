Pellegrini, 2021 Rosé of Pinot Noir, Russian River Valley, Sonoma County, Olivet Lane Vineyard, 13.9%, $40, 3.5 stars. White nectarine coupled with citrus notes of lemon makes for a refreshing quaffer. Flavors of kiwi and strawberry in the mix.

Justin Seidenfeld’s favorite book on wine is “150 Vineyards You Need to Visit Before You Die.”

“I like it because I feel the vineyard is the most important part of the equation to make great wines,” said the winemaker of Healdsburg’s Rodney Strong Vineyards. “It’s interesting to read about the best ones from all over the world.”

Seidenfeld is behind our wine of the week winner — the Rodney Strong, 2021 Rosé of Pinot Noir, Sonoma Coast, Sonoma County, 13%, $25. Nice and dry, this breezy rosé has notes of strawberry, watermelon and peach. Balanced, it’s buoyed by crisp acidity and has a citrusy finish.

The winemaker said what people would find most surprising about his winemaking is how much effort is spent on grooming vineyards.

“In order to get a head start on quality, we spend an insane amount of time and resources in our vineyards to make sure we have the best possible fruit,” he said.

The winning rosé is “intentional,” which means the grapes were harvested specifically to make this wine. This differs from a saignée rosé, produced in Sonoma County among other places, that’s made with grapes harvested at the optimal time to make the best pinot noir. Saignée (“sohn-yay”) means “bleeding” in French. It describes rosé winemaking that involves “bleeding” off part of the red wine juice after it has been in contact with the skins and seeds, then using that juice to make rosé.

Saignee rosé, Seidenfeld said, “is essentially an afterthought. All of my favorite rosés from France are intentional in style, so that is the approach I prefer. Our house style is to produce a balanced intentional-style rosé that lets the vineyard do the talking.”

Crafting rosé, the winemaker said, is grounded in the philosophies of the best producers in the world but embraces the future with technology to improve from year to year.

Pinot noir grapes show rosé beautifully, Seidenfeld said.

“It brings with it an elegance that rosé fans love as well as providing wonderful fruit characters like strawberry and watermelon,” he said. “Pinot noir is also great to work with because it really helps us winemakers dial in the desired color for the wine.”

The most challenging part of making rosé, Seidenfeld said, is perfecting the pick.

“It’s trying to find the perfect balance of ripeness to get the acidity right while maintaining the fruity flavors,” he said.

Born in Denver, Colorado, Seidenfeld, now 40, earned a degree in winemaking at UC Davis. Today he’s senior vice president of winemaking and winegrowing at Rodney Strong Vineyards. The winery was founded in 1959 by Rodney Strong and was purchased in 1989 by the Klein Family.

Sonoma County, Seidenfeld is convinced, is the best place to farm grapes and bottle wine.

“I can say this after traveling the world and visiting over a dozen other growing regions,” he said. “The diversity and depth that Sonoma County offers across many varieties allows us to craft wine across most varieties and styles that stand up to the best in the world.”

