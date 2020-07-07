Wine of the Week: Rodney Strong Vineyards, 2019 Russian River Valley, Sonoma County Rosé of Pinot Noir

Paul Mathew 2019 Russian River Valley, Sonoma County Rosé of Pinot Noir, 13.5%, $24. 3 1/2 stars. A tasty rosé with notes of rhubarb, strawberry and mineral. A weightier version of rosé, but lovely, and it has nice length. Smart.

Davis Bynum 2019 Jane’s Vineyard, Russian River Valley, Sonoma County Rosé of Pinot Noir, 12.3%, $25. 4 stars. A crisp and balanced rosé with layered fruit – tangy grapefruit, cherry and watermelon. There’s also a hint of lemon in the citrusy finish. Well crafted.

Tongue Dancer 2019 Sonoma Coast Rosé of Pinot Noir, 14.3%, $25. 4 stars. Nice and dry, this rosé has upfront cranberry fruit, followed by strawberry and watermelon. The tangy fruit rides on crisp acidity, gifting this rosé with pitch-perfect balance. Impressive.

Bonterra 2019 Mendocino County, California Rosé, 13.2%, $16. 4 stars. This dry rosé is a grenache-based blend, with aromas and flavors of watermelon, cherry and mineral. Bright and lively, this rosé has crisp acid and a juicy finish. Lovely.

Rodney Strong Vineyards 2019 Russian River Valley, Sonoma County Rosé of Pinot Noir, 12.5%, $25. 4 1/2 stars. A splash of this rosé is summer at its best. Buoyed with crisp acidity, this rosé is refreshing, with tangy, high-toned fruit. Aromas and flavors of wild strawberry, white peach and mineral. Its supple texture is a pleasing surprise. Balanced, it finishes crisp. Spot on.

Socially distant winemaking, for the most part, means smaller crews are trying to synchronize their clocks to do the impossible: master time.

“Timing is critical in winemaking and having less staff at any given time has been a challenge in getting everything done,” explained Justin Seidenfeld, director of winemaking at Healdburg’s Rodney Strong Vineyards. “I think the pandemic has highlighted just how important a great team is to making amazing wines. Every member of our team deserves equal credit for our success.”

Seidenfeld and his team are behind our wine of the week winner – the Rodney Strong Vineyards 2019 Russian River Valley, Sonoma County Rosé of Pinot Noir at $25. A splash of this rosé is summer at its best. Buoyed with crisp acidity, this rosé is refreshing, with tangy, high-toned fruit. It has aromas and flavors of wild strawberry, white peach and mineral. Its supple texture is a pleasing surprise. Balanced, it finishes crisp, and it’s spot on.

Other tasty rosés include Bonterra 2019 Mendocino County, California Rosé, $16; Tongue Dancer, 2019 Sonoma Coast Rosé of Pinot Noir, $25; Davis Bynum 2019 Jame’s Vineyard, Russian River Valley, Sonoma County Rosé of Pinot Noir, $25; and Paul Mathew 2019 Russian River Valley, Sonoma County Rosé of Pinot Noir, $24.

As for the Rodney Strong Vineyards’ wine, the winemaker said he’s trying to emulate a Provence-style rosé that’s pale in color, full of delicate floral notes, and one that’s fresh and vibrant.

“Ours is an intentional rosé, which simply means that we farm, harvest and vinify the grapes to specifically make this wine,” Seidenfeld explained. “It differs from a saignée rosé, which is free-run juice of another wine, bled off to make rosé as almost an afterthought.”

The winemaker said he has deep respect for rosé producers like Domaines Ott and wants to mirror that style with Sonoma County fruit.

What the uninitiated don’t know, Seidenfeld said, is that pinot noir brings an elegance that rosé fans love, as well as lively fruit characters like strawberry and watermelon.

Seidenfeld, 37, graduated from UC Davis with a degree in viticulture and enology in 2006. Before he joined Rodney Strong Vineyards a decade ago, he worked at Napa Valley’s Robert Mondavi and Sebastopol’s Iron Horse Vineyards.

The winemaker said he’s always trying to further his craft.

“I’m a very demanding person and have extremely high expectations for myself, our staff and our growers,” he said. “It forces us to keep pushing the quality of our wines to new heights.”

Over the years, the winemaker has learned that asking for forgiveness trumps asking for permission --- especially when it comes to rosé.

“The first time I made rosé at the winery, I made it without telling anyone,” Seidenfeld said. “The owner saw it on the table and to say he was surprised would be an understatement. After a tense conversation, he let us bottle it, and now it’s our most popular new wine. Sometimes taking a risk and doing something you love pays off.”

