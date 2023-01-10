Tom Mackey Cellars, 2017 Dog Tired Red Table Wine, Sonoma County, 15.8%, $30, 3.5 stars. Aromas of blackberry and plum follow through to the palate, with black pepper in the mix. Tasty, with a spicy finish.

Rodney Strong, 2019 Red Blend, Sonoma County, 14.5%, $23, 4 stars. Supple, with layered notes of cherry and blackberry and a subtle undercurrent of cracked black pepper. Well-crafted.

Saini, 2021 Nonno’s Rosso Red Wine Blend, Dry Creek Valley, 13.5%, $30, 4.5 stars. Weighted to red fruit, this impressive blend has notes of red raspberry and cranberry, with a kiss of caramel on the finish. Nice length.

Julia Iantosca creates wine blends in her head.

“I often create them by imaging how the flavors and textures of the component wines will work together. And, more often than not, the first imaged blend is very close to the final one created,” she said.

Bringing imagined wines to fruition appears to work well for Iantosca. The winemaker crafted our wine of the week winner — the Saini, 2021 Nonno’s Rosso Red Wine Blend, Dry Creek Valley, 13.5%, $30. Weighted to red fruit, this blend has notes of red raspberry and cranberry, with a kiss of caramel on the finish. With nice length, the bottling is impressive from start to finish.

“The name Nonno (grandfather) is a nod to the first Saini to grow grapes and make wine on the home ranch, Michele Saini,” said Iantosca, adding that his efforts date to 1917. “The inspiration for the wine’s style was to create a blend that’s reminiscent of those first Saini wines — a wine that is easy to enjoy, ideally with moderate alcohol and a forward-fruit presence.”

The growing site, Dry Creek Valley, can’t help but show up in the bottle, the winemaker said.

“Because we’re using all estate-grown Dry Creek Valley fruit, much of the wine style is dictated by a sense of place — the unique quality that comes from grapes grown on the benchland of Dry Creek,” she said.

Iantosca, 65, first studied to become a veterinarian. But after taking a wine-appreciation class at UC Davis and spending spring break in Sonoma County, she realized mending animals wasn’t her true calling. She graduated from UC Davis with a bachelor’s degree in fermentation science in 1979.

“The visit to Sonoma County led to an internship at Dry Creek Vineyards, and that internship made my decision,” she said. “I just fell in love with wine and winemaking.”

Iantosca said she enjoys working with the third and fourth generations of the Saini family, who have deep roots in Sonoma County.

The family’s legacy began in 1908, when great-grandfather Michele Saini came to the United States from Genova, Italy. He made his living as a garbage man, driving a team of horses through the streets of San Francisco.

In 1917, Michele Saini bought a ranch in the Dry Creek Valley with his brother-in-law, John Cuneo, and started a partnership named Cuneo & Saini. Through the decades, the family business evolved, with fourth-generation Mike Saini dreaming of making wine under his own label from grapes grown on his family’s land. In 2008, the dream became a reality with the launch of Saini Vineyards.

Iantosca said she loves creating blends from the range of varietals grown at Saini, including carignane, grenache, zinfandel and sangiovese.

“I enjoy the freedom of creating blends,” Iantosca said, “since these wines are often less bound by the expectations that come with making a single varietal.”

You can reach Wine Writer Peg Melnik at peg.melnik@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5310.