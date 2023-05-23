Wine of the week: Sangiacomo, 2022 Vin Gris of Pinot Noir, Sonoma Coast

Martha Stoumen, NV No. 2 Negroamaro Rosato, Bricarelli Ranch, Mendocino County, 12.5%, $32, 4 stars. A pretty rosé with notes of strawberry, pomegranate and mineral. Crisp acidity and nice length.

Gracianna, 2022 Arozza Rosé, Russian River Valley, Sonoma County, 13.5%, $32, 4 stars. A rosé with notes of strawberry, mineral and a hint of lemon. Buoyed by crisp acidity. Nice length, refreshing.

Covenant Wines, 2022 Red C Rosé, California, 13.5%, $35, 4 stars. This tangy rosé is layered with notes of strawberry, raspberry and mineral. Riding on crisp acid, it has a citrusy finish. Well-crafted.

Sangiacomo, 2022 Vin Gris of Pinot Noir, Sonoma Coast, 12.5%, $36, 4.5 stars. Aromas and flavors of wild strawberry, raspberry and Meyer lemon. Nice and dry, this rosé with a silky texture finishes crisp. Impressive.

As a treat when he was a kid, James MacPhail was allowed half a glass of wine, topped with half a glass of water, to mark special celebrations with his parents.

“I was raised around a very European table, where wine was part of the meal,” said MacPhail, the winemaker of Sonoma’s Sangiacomo Vineyards. “I feel wine is in my blood. My mom’s side of the family were third-generation dairy farmers in Petaluma, so I spent a lot of time at the dairy ranch and it made me fascinated with the production of the wine and its history.”

MacPhail crafted our wine of the week winner — the Sangiacomo, 2022 Vin Gris of Pinot Noir, Sonoma Coast at $36. It has aromas and flavors of wild strawberry, raspberry and Meyer lemon. Nice and dry, this impressive rosé with a silky texture finishes crisp.

“This is an intentional rosé, meaning we go into harvesting and production on this wine specifically with the mindset of making a true traditional rosé wine and not one from saignee,” MacPhail said.

The French term “saignee” means “bleeding.” In this method of making rosé, the juice is squeezed from the red-skinned grapes that are primarily intended for another varietal, like pinot noir or grenache.

A winemaker who has crafted rosé for nearly two decades, MacPhail said he’s a strong believer in Old-World techniques and minimal intervention.

“As someone who has been passionate about making pinot noir throughout my career, I want to continue to explore the depth and breadth of this varietal in making the best of the best traditional, intentional style of rosé,” he said.

What some fail to realize about rosés, MacPhail said, is how sophisticated they can be.

“Rosés can be just another beautiful expression of their variety, in this case pinot noir,” he said. “They are not your rosés of old. They are not sugary or unexciting. You’re drinking a great pinot noir, just another expression.”

To make stellar rosés, the timing of the pick is critical, MacPhail said.

“It’s right between harvesting sparkling and still wines, so you’re constantly in the vineyard,” he said. “When you get to harvest the same vineyard three times, you get to know it really well.”

MacPhail, 57, helped the Sangiacomo family launch their namesake brand with their inaugural 2016 vintage. Growing grapes for more than five decades, the Sangiacomos now take 2% of the grapes harvested from their estate vineyards and sell the rest to more than 80 wineries. Today, they produce roughly 3,000 cases of chardonnay, pinot noir, cabernet and this rosé.

The Sangiacomo Tasting Terrace is on the Home Ranch, just south of the Sonoma Plaza. (sangiacomowines.com).

“Our refreshing rosé is featured on our wine tasting menu along with a selection of estate chardonnays and pinot noirs,” said co-vintner Steve Sangiacomo. “With a panoramic view of our estate vineyards, (the tasting room) overlooks the land where it all began for our family.”

