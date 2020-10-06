Wine of the week: Sangiacomo Vineyards, 2018 Sonoma Coast, Chardonnay

Rodney Strong Vineyards, 2018 Chalk Hill, Sonoma County Chardonnay, 13.5%, $22. 3.5 stars. A lovely chardonnay that over-delivers for this caliber of chardonnay. Notes of apple pie, vanilla bean, lemon and mineral. The flavors are buoyed by crisp acidity. Nice length. Impressive.

Dutton Goldfield, 2018 Dutton Ranch, Russian River Valley Chardonnay, 13.8%, $39. 3.5 stars. This rich chardonnay is kept in check with crisp acid. Layered, with notes of apple, pear, melon and toast. Smart.

Lucia, 2018 Santa Lucia Highlands Chardonnay, 14.1%, $45. 4 stars. A pretty chardonnay with notes of baked apple, lemon curd and citrus blossom. It’s well-integrated – seamless – with nice acid streaming through it. Lively citrus notes and a hint of toast on the finish. Just lovely.

Gary Farrell, 2018 Richie Vineyard, Russian River Valley Chardonnay, 14.3%, $35. 4 stars. A chardonnay that manages to be both lush and crisp. Aromas and flavors of melon, peach and Meyer lemon. Great oak treatment. Supple, with a creamy texture. Lingering finish.

Sangiacomo Vineyards, 2018 Sonoma Coast, Chardonnay, 14.3%, $55. 4.5 stars. This is a striking chardonnay that’s a standout because of its incredible range. It has complex flavors of apple, pear, quince and caramel, with a citrusy finish. While lush, it has impressive balance. This chardonnay is extremely well-crafted.

Farmers have always had to anticipate Mother Nature’s every move. But with wildfires catching growers off guard at the onset of harvest, amid a pandemic, most think it’s time to call a truce.

“Our family has harvested grapes for 50 years and never lost as much of one variety due to weather as we have with pinot noir this year,” said Steve Sangiacomo, a partner with his family’s Sangiacomo Vineyards in Sonoma. “We have had weather events in the past where we would lose a portion of our crop but never at this level, especially for one single variety.”

Despite the complications of this unprecedented harvest, James MacPhail, winemaker of Sangiacomo Family Wines, said it’s the meticulous teamwork between the growers and the winemaker that shows up in the bottle.

This team and its impeccable sense of timing is behind our wine of the week winner — the Sangiacomo Vineyards, 2018 Sonoma Coast, Chardonnay at $55. This bottling also won this year’s Best of the Best in the Press Democrat’s North Coast Wine Challenge.

As for the winning chardonnay, MacPhail said he isn’t shooting for a style; he prefers to let the site speak.

“The beauty of the Sangiacomos’ vineyard sites is that they are all perfect for bringing out the transparent nature of fruit and terroir,” he said. “I like to make wines that speak of a place and a site, with minimal intervention.”

Chardonnay and pinot noir are very transparent varietals, MacPhail said. Keeping them in such a natural state is when they show the best.

The former founder, owner and winemaker for MacPhail Family Wines became the winemaker for Sangiacomo Family Wines in 2016. He said it continues to be a good match because the winery focuses on Burgundian varietals and he built his career on them.

What makes these wines so appealing, he said, is there’s a curiosity about them.

“I find these wines extremely complex, interesting and thought-provoking,” MacPhail said. “I like to say that great wines should pose more questions than answers, and I find this with white Burgundy/chardonnay.”

Luckily, the musician joked, he was groomed to be a winemaker. He was trained as a classical pianist beginning at the age of 5.

“Having a trained musical background helps with focus,” MacPhail said. “You need focus and a keen attention to detail, at every given moment, for sustained periods of time. You need the ability to block out distractions and to adjust on a moment’s notice. These traits translate perfectly to winemaking.”

