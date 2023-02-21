Wine of the week: Spottswoode’s Lyndenhurst, 2019 Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon

Turnbull, 2019 Estate Grown Cabernet Sauvignon, Oakville Napa Valley, Fortuna Vineyard, 14.5%, $165, 4 stars. Weighted to red fruit with notes of black raspberry, black plum and red raspberry. Balanced and lovely.

J. Lohr, 2019 Signature Cabernet Sauvignon, Paso Robles, 15.2%, $100, 4.5 stars. High-toned red raspberry from start to finish. Buoyed by crisp acidity, this tangy cab is striking.

Farming, Aron Weinkauf said, is the most challenging part of making cabernet sauvignon.

“The past five years have pushed us as farmers to extremes we haven’t seen before,” said the winemaker of Napa Valley’s Spottswoode Winery.

Weinkauf is behind our wine of the week winner — Spottswoode’s Lyndenhurst, 2019 Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon, 13.5%, $90, 4.5 stars. It’s a supple cab with gorgeous aromas and flavors of cherry, raspberry, cedar, and mineral. What makes it a standout is its impressive depth of flavors.

“This is our Napa Valley blend,” he said. “Each of the vineyards used for this wine has great natural balance and each provides a strength, nuance and quality that when blended with the others makes for a wine of complexity that we’re always proud of.”

The cabernet is fruit forward, supported by oak but not dominated by it, the winemaker said.

What people would find most surprising about winemaking at Spottswoode, Weinkauf said, is that the farm team doubles as the cellar team.

“We all wear many hats,” he said. “We all work out in the vineyards regularly and then come in to do the winemaking work when needed.”

Weinkauf, 47, didn’t grow up in the wine industry. Raised in Reno, Nevada, his mother was a teacher and a librarian, and his father was a custom bootmaker. He went to college in Rome, Georgia, and when he was studying abroad in Spain, he was introduced to wine.

“It was great to see wine not just as an alcoholic beverage but wine as part of the culture, regularly on the table as we sat down for meals,” he said.

The allure of wine was enough to inspire Weinkauf to go back to school and earn a degree in viticulture and enology from Fresno State University.

The winemaker said his favorite book on wine is “Wine & War, the French, the Nazis and the Battle for France’s Greatest Treasure.”

“It was an easy read about the histories and roles that many wineries and wine regions played during World War II,” he said.

Wine regions, Weinkauf said, are rich in farming histories with people who are well grounded, and he likes working in Napa Valley for a small, family-owned winery. Producing roughly 10,000 cases a year, Spottswoode grows a range of varietals, including sauvignon blanc, cabernet franc, petite verdot and cabernet sauvignon. The family farmed for 10 years, beginning in 1972, and launched the winery in 1982.

Weinkauf said he takes pride in the winery’s commitment to organic farming, which was set in motion in 1985. Farmers and wine producers, he said, need to push the roles they play in environmental preservation.

“As a country we need to realize that there has been a tremendous cost to farming practices, fertilizer and herbicide use, and we need to make some changes more quickly,” he said. “The paradigm as we’ve known it is changing and how we work with it must change, too.”

You can reach Wine Writer Peg Melnik at peg.melnik@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5310.