Wine of the week: St. Supéry’s Virtú, 2018 Napa Valley Sauvignon Blanc Blend

J. Lohr, 2019 Arroyo Seco Monterey Sauvignon Blanc, 13.5%, $25. 3.5 stars. A tasty sauvignon blanc, rich yet balanced. It has notes of pear, Meyer lemon and honeysuckle. Crisp finish. Smart.

Ladera, 2019 Napa Valley Sauvignon Blanc, 14%, $36. 3.5 stars. A lively sauvignon blanc with a supple texture. It’s aromatic with notes of jasmine and honeysuckle and on the palate, flavors of melon and guava. Nice length. Pretty.

Ram’s Gate, 2019 Vineyard, Los Carneros Sauvignon Blanc, 14%, $38. 4 stars. This is a pretty sauvignon blanc that’s light on its feet. It has aromas and flavors of grapefruit, mineral and lemongrass. It’s a refreshing wine, which makes a second glass hard to resist. Just lovely.

Quivira Vineyards, 2018 Fig Tree Vineyard, Dry Creek Valley, Sonoma County Sauvignon Blanc, 13.5%, $26. 4 stars. This is a tangy sauvignon blanc with pitch-perfect balance. It also has a delicious weave of flavors — guava, grapefruit and fig. It has a citrusy finish with lime zest in the mix. Impressive.

St. Supéry's Virtú, 2018 Napa Valley Sauvignon Blanc Blend, 13.5%, $30. 4.5 stars. This is a blend with incredible range. Layered notes of pear, kiwi, lime and mineral. Creamy texture. Finishes crisp. Well crafted.

Winemakers have tangoed with Mother Nature for years. They’ve learned how to deal with this capricious partner and keep in step by being well versed in calamities.

“There’s a saying that the only thing that’s constant is change,” said Michael Scholz of Rutherford’s St. Supéry Estate Vineyards & Winery. “We need to be prepared to manage through the disruptions. At the winery, we consider multiple scenarios and maintain a pragmatic approach in the cellar. We don’t get distracted by what-ifs. Instead, we make a list, tackle it and adjust course as needed.”

The pragmatist is the winemaker behind our wine of the week winner — St. Supéry's Virtú, 2018 Napa Valley Sauvignon Blanc Blend at $30. This is a blend with incredible range. It has layered notes of pear, kiwi, lime and mineral. While it has a creamy texture, it finishes crisp. This wine is extremely well crafted.

As for the Virtú, Scholz said he’s shooting for an interesting take with a sauvignon blanc and sémillon blend.

“We’re aiming to make a wine that presents young and fresh with sauvignon blanc qualities early, yet allows the delicate lemon essence of sémillon to emerge with a little time,” he said. “It’s a wine that can be cellared and evolves over a period of time.”

Scholz grew up in Australia where these sauvignon blanc/sémillon blends are quite common.

“It makes sense for St. Supéry to be producing it,” he said. “We are a Bordeaux varietal house, focusing on red Bordeaux varieties and sauvignon blanc, so this white Bordeaux varietal blend is a terrific extension of our portfolio.”

The wine’s name comes from the ancient Italian word for virtue which, during the Renaissance, was used to signify artistic skill.

“Today it means excellence with slight overtones of purity or even saintliness,” Scholz said. “The label is artist Daniel Chang’s rendition of St. Supéry if there really were a Saint Supéry.”

Curiosity, Scholz said, is what makes him a natural a winemaker.

“I’ve been surrounded by wine all my life,” he said. “But experiencing harvest in many regions of the world (including California, South Africa and Australia) helped to round out my winemaking experience.”

Scholz, 53, earned a bachelor of science degree in oenology from Roseworthy College in Australia in 1986. Today he’s the vice president of winemaking and vineyards at St. Supéry.

The sixth-generation farmer grew up on his family’s vineyard property in the Barossa Valley in South Australia.

“I planted and pruned a vineyard for pocket money as a kid,” Scholz said. “This early experience attracted me to winemaking starting when I was maybe 10 years old.”

Wine writer Peg Melnik can be reached at peg.melnik@pressdemocrat.com or at 707-521-5310.