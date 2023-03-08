Gianna Fugazi said she thinks of winemaking as working in a test kitchen.

“I like experimenting with wine,” said the 33-year-old who created the Wander-Must label. “It’s from the trials of winemaking that you produce wine differently.”

Fugazi is the winemaker behind our wine of the week winner — the canned Wander-Must, 2022 Verdelho, Lodi, 13%, 4.5 stars. This Verdelho is nice and dry, with notes of lemon, nectarine and pear. It rides on crisp acid. What makes it a standout is that it’s both balanced and complex.

The Wander-Must is one of the wines in a current six-pack ($56) of canned wines produced by Novato-based Maker Wine Co. The company, founded by women entrepreneurs Sarah Hoffman, Kendra Kawala and Zoe Victor, varies the wines featured in their six-packs, but one thing remains the same: All the labels are owned by women.

It seems women are responding to the brand’s approach, too — 90% of Maker’s customers are women, ages 35 to 44, according to the company.

To mark International Women’s Day Wednesday, March 8, we introduce you to Fugazi and some of the other women winemakers represented in this Maker’s six-pack.

Fugazi, a Sonoma County resident, said her philosophy on winemaking is to think of herself as the babysitter of the wine. When the grapes are tended properly and the harvest pick is timed perfectly, she can have a hands-off approach with the wines, she said.

Fugazi marked her 14th harvest in 2022, and she’s found success with her method. The fine-dining Portugese restaurant Uma Casa in San Francisco included her 2018 Souzao on its international wine list. Also known as vinho, souzao is a grape variety that originated in Portugal.

Fugazi also scored 96 points for her 2018 rosé of zinfandel in the 2019 Healdsburg Rosé Experience.

The winemaker likens winemaking to the “Chopped TV” Food Network show. Chefs are given a basket of food which they must fashion into an entree.

“Basically, the show offers chefs a mixed bag,” Fugazi said. “The analogy is that this is what Mother Nature gives you, with grapes.”

Here are the tasting notes for the other wines in this Maker six-pack:

Handley Cellars, 2021 Pinot Gris, Anderson Valley, 13%, 4 stars, with Lulu Handley president and owner of Handley Cellars. Runner up, has refreshing notes of nectarine, lemon and a hint of lime. Balanced with bright acidity, it’s just lovely.

Revolution Wines, 2021 Chenin Blanc, Clarksburg, 12%, crafted by Colleen Clothier, 4 stars. A lively chenin blanc where stone fruit meets citrus. Notes of peach, honey and lemon. Pretty.

Ser Winery, 2022 Rosé, Monterey, 13%, crafted by Nicole Walsh, 3.5 stars. Nice and dry this rose has notes of cranberry and strawberries. Tangy fruit coupled with crisp acid. Just lovely.

Ser Winery, 2021 Sparkling Riesling, Cienega Valley, 13%, crafted by Nicole Walsh, 3.5 stars. Bone-dry with citrus and tropical notes. A tasty coupling of pineapple and lime. Balanced and well-crafted.

J. Dusi Wines, 2021 Zinfandel, Paso Robles, 15%, crafted by Janell Dusi, 3 stars. Ripe, with notes of blackberry and cracked black pepper and a kiss of vanilla.

