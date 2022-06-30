Wine, spirits division of luxury goods giant LVMH scoops up iconic Joseph Phelps Vineyarde

Moet Hennessy, the wine and spirits division of luxury goods leader LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA, has acquired Joseph Phelps Vineyards, an iconic Napa winery with holdings in Sonoma County.

Founded in 1973 by Napa wine pioneer Joseph Phelps, the winery is recognized for producing California’s first proprietary Bordeaux-style blend known as Insignia, as well as one of the first single varietal syrahs. Today, the winery produces about 60,000 cases of wine per year from its 500-acre vineyards in Napa Valley and along the Sonoma Coast. Insignia remains its flagship Bordeaux-style blend and can fetch upwards of $300 per bottle, depending on the vintage.

Moet Hennessy’s wine and spirits portfolio features three additional Napa wineries, including Domaine Chandon, Newton Vineyard and Colgin Cellars, as well as Champagne producers Dom Perignon and Moet Chandon, Hennessy Cognac, Belvedere Vodka and more.

“We are delighted and very proud to welcome Joseph Phelps Vineyards to our portfolio of luxury wine and spirits,” said Philippe Schaus, chairman and CEO of Moet Hennessy, in a statement. “Joseph Phelps has been to the Napa Valley what Nicolas Ruinart, Joseph Krug and Claude Moet were to the Champagne region, and likewise we will continue to develop this new House in the respect of the founder’s heritage and vision.”

A former construction engineer from Colorado, Joseph Phelps arrived in the Bay Area in the mid 1960s, initially winning a bid to build Souverain Winery (now Rutherford Hill) in St. Helena, before making a leap into the wine industry.

In 1973, he purchased a 600-acre cattle ranch in St. Helena where he planted 100 acres of grapevines with Walter Schug, who he’d hired as his winemaker. That year, he released his first cabernet sauvignon as well as a riesling, before going on to produce Insignia in 1974, which is now recognized as one of Napa’s most beloved red wines.

Over the next 30 years, Phelps would become widely recognized as a Napa wine pioneer for his Insignia, Rhone-style reds and coastal pinot noir and chardonnay.

“Joseph Phelps Vineyards has been a producer of iconic wines for nearly 50 years,” the Phelps family said in a statement. “During that time, and as we plan for the next 50 years, our family’s guiding principle has always been to honor and build on this legacy.

“We believe that passing the care of this crown jewel of the Napa Valley and Sonoma Coast to LVMH, a world-renowned leader in the luxury wines and spirits market, will enable us to do just that.”

Napa winemaker Robert Mondavi said Phelps was “a forerunner of coming in with Syrah, the real Syrah, from the Rhone. And people realized that he’s someone who has a vision; he helped stimulate us to go in the same direction.”

Phelps went on to acquire additional vineyards throughout Napa in the Rutherford, Oakville, Stags Leap District and Oak Knoll District American Viticultural Areas.

Inspired by Burgundian-style pinot noir and chardonnay, in the late 1990s and early 2000s Phelps expanded into Sonoma County, planting two vineyards just 8 miles from the Sonoma Coast near Freestone. This practice was nearly unheard of at the time, yet Phelps embraced the influence the cool, coastal vineyards would have on his wines.

