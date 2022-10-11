It’s official: Martha Barra has ruined me for classic canned tuna fish.

That’s lucky for the food bank, because I’m going to have to donate the many cans of Bumble Bee Chunk White Albacore I’ve stocked in my pantry since the pandemic started.

After spending a day with Barra making the old-school staple from fresh-caught fish, I just can’t go back to ordinary. Commercial canned tuna now tastes like baby food to me — soft and soggy and bland, even with its typically added ingredients of vegetable broth, sea salt and a bit of soy.

Barra’s tuna, on the other hand, is firm and wonderfully rich, imbued with a touch of olive oil, a kiss of salt and a hint of luscious natural fat. It’s so meaty it almost looks like turkey. And it tastes of pure ocean: This fish was pulled the day before from the deep waters 25 miles off the Fort Bragg coast in Mendocino.

This canned tuna is remarkably easy to make, I learned, requiring little skill other than patience. Knowing a local fisherman helps, certainly. Barra, owner of Barra of Mendocino Wines, picks up her albacore straight from the dock, from the crew of the Miss Shirley boat. Yet any top-quality, fresh-market fish is fine, be it tuna, salmon or halibut.

Working in the kitchen of Barra’s Ukiah home, we cleaned and trimmed the 20-pound fish, wrapped it in foil and roasted it at 325 degrees for about 3 hours until the meat was snow white with a golden caramelized edge. After it cooled, we pulled the flesh from the bones and skin and shredded it with our hands.

Barra uses only the white-meat tuna and sets the dark meat aside for her cats. “I’m adamant about it,” she said, noting that even though she paid $4.50 a pound for her fish, she’s very particular about selecting only the best parts. “Commercial tuna canners aren’t as picky as I am, let’s just say that.”

Next, we packed fish into sterilized jars topped off with a splash of oil, water and salt. Then we loaded the jars into the pressure-cooker bath for 90 minutes, or until we heard the telltale popping sound announcing that lids were firmly sealed. And that was it.

“I do this every year,” Barra said. “My family expects it. They demand it.”

Barra is best known for her wine work, dating back to 1980 when she married Charlie Barra, a pioneer of organic grape growing in Mendocino County. Over the decades, she helped build the business into more than 350 acres of certified organic vineyards, a 2.8-million-gallon custom crush facility and the Barra of Mendocino and Girasole Vineyards brands.

That’s also when she discovered a love of entertaining and hosting dinner parties at her elegant 1895 Victorian mansion near downtown Ukiah. She began cooking from a book she had received as a wedding gift, the “Ladies’ Home Journal Cookbook” published in 1960.

And there, on a faded, rumpled page, is her handwritten recipe for this favorite fish treat she has been making faithfully every autumn for 42 years.

“Tuna,” it reads, simply: for a “½ pint jar – ¼ t. salt, 3 tbsp. oil, 1 tbsp. water. 2 qts. water in pressure cooker. #15 pressure for 90 minutes.”

After perfecting her method, Barra now uses equal amounts of water and oil in each jar, about a tablespoon of each, and uses standard-quality olive oil and salt, as the salty oil will be drained off when the tuna is used in recipes. A 20-pound fish will yield about 25 jars.

Over the years, the glittering jars have been traditional holiday gifts for her wine clients and distributors, and the time-honored technique of making them has evolved into a bonding experience with friends who come over to help.

It becomes a merry production line, Barra said, with hundreds of jars being finished and boxed and guests leaving with a personal stash.

The most complicated part of the process is the pressure cooking, because Barra insists on using large pots that look like helmets for an old-fashioned deep-sea diving outfit. She found them at an auction in 1985, and they originally were designed for sterilizing military medical bandages (no worries, she explained — she bought the cauldrons new).

The rims must be waxed like a surfboard. Then the jars are layered inside and topped with water and the whole thing sits on a propane-powered two-burner stove. It looked intimidating, so I steered clear of the contraption and thought, when I try canning tuna at home (and I will), I’ll go for a modern machine like the highly rated All American Pressure Canner outfitted with both a dial gauge with a weighted gauge.

While the production finished in the pressure cooker, Barra bowed out for a few minutes to change clothes. “I know I smell like fish,” she said, with a laugh. “It comes with the job.”