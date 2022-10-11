Subscribe

Winery owner Martha Barra continues tradition of canning tuna

CAREY SWEET
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 11, 2022, 10:05AM
It’s official: Martha Barra has ruined me for classic canned tuna fish.

That’s lucky for the food bank, because I’m going to have to donate the many cans of Bumble Bee Chunk White Albacore I’ve stocked in my pantry since the pandemic started.

After spending a day with Barra making the old-school staple from fresh-caught fish, I just can’t go back to ordinary. Commercial canned tuna now tastes like baby food to me — soft and soggy and bland, even with its typically added ingredients of vegetable broth, sea salt and a bit of soy.

Barra’s tuna, on the other hand, is firm and wonderfully rich, imbued with a touch of olive oil, a kiss of salt and a hint of luscious natural fat. It’s so meaty it almost looks like turkey. And it tastes of pure ocean: This fish was pulled the day before from the deep waters 25 miles off the Fort Bragg coast in Mendocino.

This canned tuna is remarkably easy to make, I learned, requiring little skill other than patience. Knowing a local fisherman helps, certainly. Barra, owner of Barra of Mendocino Wines, picks up her albacore straight from the dock, from the crew of the Miss Shirley boat. Yet any top-quality, fresh-market fish is fine, be it tuna, salmon or halibut.

Working in the kitchen of Barra’s Ukiah home, we cleaned and trimmed the 20-pound fish, wrapped it in foil and roasted it at 325 degrees for about 3 hours until the meat was snow white with a golden caramelized edge. After it cooled, we pulled the flesh from the bones and skin and shredded it with our hands.

Barra uses only the white-meat tuna and sets the dark meat aside for her cats. “I’m adamant about it,” she said, noting that even though she paid $4.50 a pound for her fish, she’s very particular about selecting only the best parts. “Commercial tuna canners aren’t as picky as I am, let’s just say that.”

Next, we packed fish into sterilized jars topped off with a splash of oil, water and salt. Then we loaded the jars into the pressure-cooker bath for 90 minutes, or until we heard the telltale popping sound announcing that lids were firmly sealed. And that was it.

“I do this every year,” Barra said. “My family expects it. They demand it.”

Barra is best known for her wine work, dating back to 1980 when she married Charlie Barra, a pioneer of organic grape growing in Mendocino County. Over the decades, she helped build the business into more than 350 acres of certified organic vineyards, a 2.8-million-gallon custom crush facility and the Barra of Mendocino and Girasole Vineyards brands.

That’s also when she discovered a love of entertaining and hosting dinner parties at her elegant 1895 Victorian mansion near downtown Ukiah. She began cooking from a book she had received as a wedding gift, the “Ladies’ Home Journal Cookbook” published in 1960.

And there, on a faded, rumpled page, is her handwritten recipe for this favorite fish treat she has been making faithfully every autumn for 42 years.

“Tuna,” it reads, simply: for a “½ pint jar – ¼ t. salt, 3 tbsp. oil, 1 tbsp. water. 2 qts. water in pressure cooker. #15 pressure for 90 minutes.”

After perfecting her method, Barra now uses equal amounts of water and oil in each jar, about a tablespoon of each, and uses standard-quality olive oil and salt, as the salty oil will be drained off when the tuna is used in recipes. A 20-pound fish will yield about 25 jars.

Over the years, the glittering jars have been traditional holiday gifts for her wine clients and distributors, and the time-honored technique of making them has evolved into a bonding experience with friends who come over to help.

It becomes a merry production line, Barra said, with hundreds of jars being finished and boxed and guests leaving with a personal stash.

The most complicated part of the process is the pressure cooking, because Barra insists on using large pots that look like helmets for an old-fashioned deep-sea diving outfit. She found them at an auction in 1985, and they originally were designed for sterilizing military medical bandages (no worries, she explained — she bought the cauldrons new).

The rims must be waxed like a surfboard. Then the jars are layered inside and topped with water and the whole thing sits on a propane-powered two-burner stove. It looked intimidating, so I steered clear of the contraption and thought, when I try canning tuna at home (and I will), I’ll go for a modern machine like the highly rated All American Pressure Canner outfitted with both a dial gauge with a weighted gauge.

While the production finished in the pressure cooker, Barra bowed out for a few minutes to change clothes. “I know I smell like fish,” she said, with a laugh. “It comes with the job.”

Then, she served lunch to her hungry guests — tuna, of course, from the previous year’s canning — along with vegetables from her own garden and plenty of her Mendocino wine.

The following recipes are from Martha Barra, owner of Barra of Mendocino and Girasole Vineyards wines.

Tuna and Tomato Fettuccine

Makes 4 servings as an entree

18 ounces fresh fettuccine (Barra uses Buitoni brand)

High-quality extra-virgin olive oil

2 cups cherry tomatoes

1 stick butter (8 ounces)

2 cups baby kale, chopped

¼ tablespoon Calabrian chile oil, or to taste

1 cup half-and-half

2 cups home-canned tuna, drained

½ cup shredded Asiago cheese, plus more as desired

4-5 large heirloom tomatoes, sliced

Fresh snipped basil

Prepare fresh pasta according to package directions, then drain.

Coat a skillet with olive oil. Add tomatoes and blister over medium heat. Add butter and kale. Increase the heat to medium-high so the butter sizzles but doesn’t burn. Add Calabrian chile oil.

Reduce heat to medium. Add half-and-half, then the tuna. Add Asiago and mix to thicken the sauce.

Add pasta to skillet and toss to incorporate. Add more cheese, if you like a thicker sauce.

Serve with a platter of tomatoes sprinkled in sea salt and freshly ground pepper, plus a drizzle of olive oil.

Pair the pasta with Barra of Mendocino chardonnay.

Tuna sandwiches are an old standby for a quick, simple lunch. Barra takes these sandwiches up a notch with capers, tomatoes and home-canned tuna.

Martha’s Tasty Tuna Toasty

Makes 2 sandwiches

10 ounces home-canned tuna, drained

¼ cup mayonnaise

¼ cup chopped celery, including some of the leaves

¼ cup chopped red onion

Four slices of bread (Barra likes Seedilicious bread from Schat’s Bakery in Ukiah)

2 tablespoons capers, drained

4 leaves frissee, butter lettuce or baby kale

Crispy sweet dill or spicy bread and butter pickles, sliced

1 cup heirloom or cherry tomatoes

High-quality extra-virgin olive oil

Mix tuna, mayonnaise, celery and onion together. Add salt and pepper, to taste.

Toast the bread. Top two slices with tuna mixture and top each with a tablespoon of capers. Top with lettuce, pickles and the other 2 bread slices, then slice diagonally.

Serve with a side of tomatoes sprinkled in sea salt and freshly ground pepper, plus a drizzle of olive oil.

Pair the sandwiches with Girasole Vineyards Pinot Blanc or Girasole Vineyards Rosé.

Canning tuna yourself at home isn’t as complicated as you might think. Here, Barra outlines the method she uses each year.

Home-canned tuna

This is for a 20-pound tuna (about 15 pounds cleaned and trimmed). You may need to adjust roasting temperature and time based on the weight of your fish.

Also, be sure to follow all instructions for your specific pressure canner, to ensure safety.

First, clean the tuna and wrap it completely in tin foil. Roast the fish in a 325-degree oven for about 3 hours in a large roasting pan. Remove from oven and let cool.

Sterilize glass canning jars in the dishwasher, then remove and let them cool on towels.

After roasting, remove the bones, skin, dark meat and any veins from the tuna, so only white meat remains. Tear the fish into chunks and gently pack the chunks into ½-pint or 1-pint or assorted-size glass canning jars. Leave about 1 inch space at the top of each jar to allow for pressure sealing.

For each ½-pint jar, add ¼ teaspoon salt, 1 tablespoon olive oil and 1 tablespoon water. For 1-pint jars, add ½ teaspoon salt, 2 tablespoons oil and 2 tablespoon water.

Wipe the mouth of the jars thoroughly with paper towels to remove any oily residue. Sterilize the lids by placing them in boiling water. Then put them on the jars, attach the rings and tighten.

Add water to your pressure canner as its directions note, then stack the jars in the canner. Follow your canner’s directions for specific time and pressure to complete sealing.

Canned tuna can be stored in a cool place for about year.

