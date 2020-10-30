Winter garden prep workshop, Occidental plant sale among upcoming events

Put your garden to bed

A panel of food gardening specialists will lead a free online discussion about fall vegetable gardens on Nov. 10.

The Sonoma County Master Gardeners will talk about cover crops and other sustainable practices to put your food garden to bed in the best shape possible for spring planting. An opportunity to ask questions will follow. 12:30-1:30 p.m. on Zoom. Registration is required to get a link to the talk. Go to sonomamg.ucanr.edu to complete your registration. Registration closes at midnight Nov. 9. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing instructions to join the Zoom meeting.

Last chance plant sale

Saturday is the last day to pick up intriguing plants from the Occidental Arts and Ecology Center’s Mother Garden Nursery before it closes for the winter. OAEC grows its own starts organically on site. Some of the interesting plants available for fall planting are prickly pear in a rainbow of colors; strawberry guava, native to the Amazon; Good King Henry, a spinach-like green grown for centuries in Europe, and a wide selection of sages that do well in Northern California.

The nursery will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. 15290 Coleman Valley Road, Occidental. oaec.org

You can reach Staff Writer Meg McConahey at 707-521-5204 or meg.mcconahey@pressdemocrat.com. OnTwitter @megmcconahey.