Latest wave of restaurant closures hits Sonoma County

Nearly a dozen restaurants closed throughout the county in 2022, many experiencing difficulty in finding staff and having to deal with rising food costs.|
HEATHER IRWIN
PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 25, 2022, 1:49PM
Exponentially rising food costs and a lack of staffing are nothing new to local restaurateurs who survived the pandemic to face an entirely new round of challenges, but as winter approaches, a rising tide of restaurants is throwing in the towel.

Dino Moniodis of Zimi Pizza on Mission in Santa Rosa closed his restaurant on Nov. 23 after his food costs jumped 23% since opening. The 18-month-old pizzeria was a business pivot from his food truck business as pizza sales skyrocketed during the pandemic.

“This has been a difficult season for many restaurants in terms of labor, increased food costs, supply-chain issues, as well as many other unforeseen challenges that have arisen in the hospitality industry following the pandemic,” Moniodis said in a social media post announcing the cloture.

Reached by phone, Moniodis said he isn't planning to get out of the food business but can't sustain the pizzeria.

“I have to be profitable, and I can't do that out of a little pizza shack. Between labor and food costs, it was almost impossible. Things aren't getting any better, and I think it's just going to get worse over the next couple of years,” Moniodis said.

Zimi Pizza on Mission is just one of nearly a dozen restaurants that closed throughout the county in 2022. Almost all of the owners cited the difficulty in finding staff and food costs that continue to rise as supply-chain issues and inflation take their toll.

Winter's minimal tourist traffic and unpredictable weather for outdoor seating have compounded these problems in Sonoma County. Rather than trudge through the holidays with little hope for the future, restaurateurs like Sarah Piccolo of Fork Roadhouse in Sebastopol are closing on their terms.

“I realized after last winter that my catering business keeps the restaurant afloat in the winter, and I didn't have it in me to continue. There are days even restaurants you think are doing well aren't getting the business, and I'm in dread with state of inflation,” said Piccolo, who also closed her restaurant after nearly 10 years in business.

The Bodega Highway restaurant was a popular breakfast and brunch stop on the way to and from the coast, with a core of regulars who enjoyed the large outdoor patio and bohemian vibes of the roadhouse. A combination of business strains, exhaustion and a changing community all played a part in Piccolo's decision to step away from the restaurant portion of her business. She will continue catering, which has seen an upturn after pandemic restrictions have lifted.

“I need something more sustainable for my personal life, and things have changed so much here. Fork started organically with the help of a lot of people at this beautiful community spot, but those people have gone their different ways. There were still a lot of regulars coming, but a lot of new people had moved to Sonoma County. I just felt like it was time,” she said.

“It was sad, like a bad breakup, but a good decision,” said Piccolo.

The 46-year-old plans to use the next few months figuring out her future. She received a scholarship to participate in the Modern Elder Academy in San Jose del Cabo, Mexico, a school dedicated to helping individuals in their 40s through 60s navigate career and life changes. Piccolo also plans to spend some time with her teen daughter.

“I haven't been able to go away and not stress about everyone (at the restaurant). It will be nice to only care about my family for a minute. You have to close some doors to open up others,” said Piccolo.

Other restaurants simply wait out the winter hoping for better days as spring arrives. William Tell House in Tomales announced a winter cloture in late October.

“We based our decision on many factors, most important of which is to give our staff a much-needed break during the holiday season,” read a statement about the temporary cloture on the restaurant’s Instagram page.

Other significant restaurant closures this year include Healdsburg's Campo Fina, K & Bistro in Sebastopol, The Villa in Santa Rosa and Trading Post in Cloverdale.

The news isn't all gloomy for the food industry.

In recent months, small pop-up food businesses and food trucks have thrived. Without high overhead costs, they can be more nimble.

Lunch Box restaurant in Sebastopol opened in late October at the former East West Cafe. After building a solid following for their messy burgers and loaded fries at pop-up events, owner Derek Harn started the business with a lean crew and limited hours, but plans to “expand the restaurants hours and offerings after the New Year.”

“Transitioning from a pop up to a brick and mortar has been a dream come true,” he said.

Omar and Ivan Galvan of Galvan's Eatery, a popular food truck at local breweries, have launched a second truck serving birria grilled cheese sandwiches and loaded carne asada fries to a fiercely loyal following who track them through Instagram.

“2022 was great year of growth for us. Our second truck has really opened up our ability to be at two places in one afternoon,” said Omar Galvan.

Even Zimi Pizzeria's Moniodis sees hope on the horizon. He's continuing his walk-up pizzeria at the food truck and pub stop, The Block, in Petaluma and hopes to open a Greek restaurant in Windsor in 2023.

“We'll have all the fun Greek cocktails and food and maybe even a little belly dancing,” he said.

Recent Restaurant Closures

Campo Fina, Healdsburg (October)

Chef/owner Ari Rosen's popular Healdsburg restaurant was hit, but a doubling of their rent, labor shortage, “rampant growth” in Healdsburg, inflation and a lack of housing for their staff led to the decision. Rosen and his wife, Dawnelis, also told social media friends that they simply “needed a change” for their family.

Asahi Ramen and Izakaya, Healdsburg (Nov.)

Owner Nobu Asahi's second Healdsburg restaurant shuttered quietly in late November after ongoing staffing problems.

The Villa, Santa Rosa (August)

“The restaurant just wasn’t making it anymore. There was just too much pressure on me, and we had to call it a day. We tried the best we could, but it’s just been a struggle. It’s so very disheartening,” said owner Gaspare Bernardo in August.

Trading Post, Cloverdale (October)

“Sadly, we are joining the growing list of community-focused restaurants, like Campo Fina in Healdsburg, that have recently had to close their doors. After barely surviving the strains of the COVID pandemic, we have not been able to rebound given the ongoing economic uncertainty, including rapidly rising costs,” Executive Chef-owner Aaron Arabian posted on his website.

Mission Kitchen and Bar, Santa Rosa (Sept.)

This simple neighborhood bar received plenty of press when Chef Jessie McQuarrie took over the kitchen. The restaurant closed in Sept. without comment.

Steele and Hops, Santa Rosa

“There is a business side that must be met. We have never made it back to our pre-pandemic numbers,” said owners after a six-year run.

K&L Bistro, Sebastopol (March)

“There's just no one to run the restaurant. We used to have a ton of employees, probably more than we needed. Now, there are two,” said Lucas Martin, the former owner. The owners of The Livery purchased the restaurant on Main, a forthcoming food hall, coworking and event space adjacent to the restaurant with plans for a 2023 reopening as Goldfinch.

Cattlemen's, Montgomery Village (Dec.)

After a 50-year run, leasing negotiations came to a standstill with new owners of the outdoor shopping plaza.

Downtown Santa Rosa has been especially hard hit in the last few years, with parking, homelessness and the lack of downtown workers to support the businesses, among other issues. Between 2020 and 2022, closures included Bollywood, Mercato, Gerard's Paella, Acre Coffee, Stout Brothers, Tex Wasabi's and Bistro 29. Warike Restobar, Kancha SR, a L'Oro Di Napoli have opened recently.

Tudor Rose (January 2023)

Angela Grant decided after dealing with increased operating costs what she saw as a lack of support from the city and the challenges of finding staff. (Reported by Mya Constantino)

Mary's Pizza Shack (May)

Plans for a company restructuring left the downtown Santa Rosa restaurant vacant.

