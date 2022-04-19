Women in Conversation event features climate activists

Two leaders in climate change activism will speak in Santa Rosa Wednesday in the latest edition of The Press Democrat-sponsored Women in Conversation event.

The event series, which presents engaging talks on topics of interest to women of all ages, this week welcomes two generations of climate activists focused on a common goal, environmental awareness and action.

Winona LaDuke is a Harvard-educated economist and internationally renowned Native American activist, environmental activist, author, hemp farmer, grandmother and a two-time former Green Party Vice Presidential candidate with Ralph Nader.

Jamie Margolin is a 19-year-old Jewish Colombian-American organizer, activist, author, public speaker and filmmaker. She is co-founder of the international youth climate justice movement called Zero Hour that led the official “Youth Climate Marches” in Washington, D.C., and more than 25 cities around the world during the summer of 2018.

The event is at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. The event opens with a mix and mingle at 4:30 p.m. and the conversation begins at 6:30 p.m. Tickets cost $38. Find out more at socowomenevents.com.