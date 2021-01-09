Subscribe

Workshop answers questions about fruit tree pruning

MEG MCCONAHEY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 8, 2021, 7:34PM
Updated 3 hours ago

Specialists from the Sonoma County Master Gardeners will talk about the basics of fruit tree pruning as well as how to choose and plant bare-root berries during a free online discussion Jan. 12

Registration is required to get the Zoom link for the class, which starts at 12:30 p.m. Visit sonomamg.ucanr.edu to register. Registration closes at midnight Jan. 11. After registering, you will get a confirming email with the link to join the class.

You can reach Staff Writer Meg McConahey at 707-521-5204 or meg.mcconahey@pressdemocrat.com. OnTwitter @megmcconahey.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine