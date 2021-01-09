Workshop answers questions about fruit tree pruning

Specialists from the Sonoma County Master Gardeners will talk about the basics of fruit tree pruning as well as how to choose and plant bare-root berries during a free online discussion Jan. 12

Registration is required to get the Zoom link for the class, which starts at 12:30 p.m. Visit sonomamg.ucanr.edu to register. Registration closes at midnight Jan. 11. After registering, you will get a confirming email with the link to join the class.

