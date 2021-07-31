Workshop shares drought survival tips

Join Sonoma County Master Gardeners Aug. 9 for an online presentation of practical tips and recommendations to care for your food garden and landscaping during the drought.

They’ll talk about how much water you should use, whether you can plan for a fall/winter garden, watering trees and shrubs, where to get information on watering restrictions and how to plan for next year. Participants are invited to bring their questions.

The talk is from 1-3 p.m. Cost is free. Registration is required. Visit sonomamg.ucanr.edu to register. Before the meeting, participants will receive a sign-in link by email.

Fabulous fuchsias for sale

The Sebastopol Fuchsia Society is sponsoring an outdoor plant sale today at the Sebastopol Center for the Arts.

All the plants are grown by society members and there will be lots of hanging baskets and upright plants in a variety of colors for sale. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. or ending earlier if plants sell out. For more information, call Edwina Sauers at 707-838-9429. Cash, checks and debit cards accepted. 282 S. High St., Sebastopol.

