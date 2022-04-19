World’s largest touring bounce house coming to Santa Rosa for a weekend of fun

The Big Bounce America, home of the world record holder of “The World’s Largest Bounce House,” is making its way to Santa Rosa at the end of April as part of its 2022 North American tour.

From April 29 to May 1, Big Bounce America will open to all ages at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds, 130 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa. The touring attraction will boast four different inflatable activities accessible by purchasing a three-hour pass to the event.

The package includes the 16,000 square-foot, Guinness-certified World’s Largest Bounce House; the recently added Sport Slam, featuring a customized sports arena; a 900 foot-long obstacle course named The Giant; and a space-themed wonderland called airSPACE.

Standing 32 feet tall at its highest point, the World’s Largest Bounce House holds slides, ball pits, climbing towers and basketball hoops alongside fun, friendly, oversized characters of various colors, shapes and sizes for those all-important Instagram moments. At the center of this dreamland is a custom-built stage where the resident DJ cranks the music and leads games.

The bounce house and the other inflatables will be open in sessions based on ages, with toddler, junior, bigger kids and adults-only sessions available. Tickets are available online now starting at $19, and are expected to sell out; advanced tickets are encouraged.