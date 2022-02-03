Worried about your ailing blueberries? Here is how to revive them

Question: During the drought last summer, I was forced to make some difficult choices in my garden. I lost several of my blueberries and those that are left appear stressed. Do you have any recommendations for reviving the survivors? Is there a type of blueberry you can recommend to replace the ones I lost? Are there other more drought-resistant plants I can consider?

Answer: We understand your desire to grow your own blueberries and sympathize with the watering restrictions and choices you describe. Given that we are in a period of climate change, not just a drought, whatever we do needs to be a long-range adaptation suitable to drier summers and unpredictable water supplies.

All berries are thirsty crops for our dry summer climates, requiring regular watering at the rate of 1 inch of water per week. To minimize the amount of water you use, consider reducing the number of plants or beds you have. Alternatively, grow more drought-tolerant crops such as pomegranate, prickly pear cactus and elderberries. Just remember, even drought-tolerant fruit-bearing plants require more water during the initial growing seasons until they are well-established.

To rejuvenate stressed berries, prune and mulch. You can do this now.

When pruning, keep the strongest three to four canes and cut out any old, diseased, damaged or intersecting ones all the way to the ground. Blueberries bear fruit at the tips of each branch, so be careful not to cut them off.

Next, amend your soil by adding compost and mulch for optimal fruiting and water retention. Keep in mind, blueberries require an acidic soil mix with a pH between 4.5 and 5.5. Traditionally, gardeners added peat moss to blueberry beds to acidify the soil. However, peat harvesting for horticultural purposes has a negative environmental impact on peat bogs. So check the contents of any acid soil mix to make sure it doesn’t contain peat.

Mulch with 6 inches of shredded bark, pine needles or sawdust to retard weeds, protect and keep roots cool and retain moisture. Because blueberries have shallow root systems, be careful not to disturb them.

Coconut coir, a natural byproduct of coconut production, is another option. Combine the moistened coir with good organic compost at about a 1-to-1 ratio and mulch your berries at least 3 inches deep. You may add some organic cottonseed meal to your compost mix to help with acidification. You can find coir at good-quality nurseries in bales, bricks or bags.

Remember to install drip irrigation and consider adding shade cloth over your plants to provide afternoon shade in the hottest months.

If you decide to replace your blueberries, buy the largest plants available which do not require two years to bear. Blueberries are one of the few berries that are best not purchased as bare-root plants.

Cultivars recommended by Master Gardeners include Vaccinium x ‘Sunshine Blue,’ ‘Misty,’ or ‘O’Neal.’ To extend the season and encourage pollination, plant two varieties.

February in the garden

Plant bare-root trees and shrubs now. You should find a nice selection in local nurseries and garden centers.

Plant spinach, turnips, peas, leeks, potatoes, Swiss chard and head and leaf lettuce. For more information, see our useful guide to year-round food gardening in Sonoma County: bit.ly/3ilxJlI.

Finish pruning deciduous trees and shrubs while the leafless branch structure is more visible. This includes summer-flowering and foliage trees and roses. Cut out all damaged, diseased or crossed branches. Prune for shape and size.

Snails and slugs may be making an appearance in your garden. Look for silvery mucous trails and search for them under boards and other hiding places. The first step in management is to eliminate the places where they can hide during the day and collect them from those hiding places.

Snails can be hand-picked at night. Do it nightly at first and then weekly as numbers decline. Place barriers of copper foil or diatomaceous earth around plants and raised beds to deter their movements or trap them in small containers filled with beer or other fermented liquids buried at ground level. For more information, go to bit.ly/3IyVVg5.

Wash out old pots and trays. Put terracotta pots in your dishwasher after first rinsing off all dirt and debris. The dishwasher will sanitize them and they’ll be ready for spring planting. Rub the pots with linseed oil after cleaning to rejuvenate them.

