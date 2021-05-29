Wrapped in love: Jenny Giacomini gives security blankets to kids

When Jenny Giacomini’s now 37-year-old son was a small boy, he had a blanket he loved literally to threads.

It was a warm quilt one of her friends had made for him, and every night he insisted on snuggling with it to sleep.

“It was just so soft and special to him. It got washed so many times,” she recalled. “But you couldn’t get rid of it.”

Over time it fell to pieces until it was just a square of worn fabric. “I ended up pinning it to his pajamas until he was ready to let go of it,” she said with a chuckle.

The retired Petaluma banker and new grandma knew a special blanket is more than a piece of bedding. It is a something to cling to in the dark and emotionally difficult times; its familiarity and warmth are soothing. But it also simply can be something to play with and possess, an object of intimate connection not shared with just anyone.

Knowing how important a security blanket can be to a child, Giacomoni decided to make it her cause to wrap as many kids as possible with blankets handmade with love. After reading in a magazine about a relatively new organization called “The Linus Project” that enlisted volunteers to make blankets for children in special need of a “lovey,” she stepped up to create a chapter in Sonoma County.

Eighteen years later, The Linus Project North Bay/Sonoma, under the unwavering guidance of Giacomini, has given 18,483 blankets to children of all ages, from newborns to teenagers. Handmade blankets have gone to kids in hospitals, at the Valley of the Moon Children’s Home, the YWCA Shelter for Battered Women, community health clinics and boys and girls clubs and numerous organizations and institutions that serve children. The Petaluma Police Department gets Project Linus blankets to keep in squad cars for kids in traumatic situations.

As Giacomini is frequently heard to say, “Nothing says security more than a blanket.”

Such an undertaking requires organization and a steady hand to manage a vast network of volunteer sewers, collect and store sometimes hundreds of blankets at a time and get them into the hands of children who could use the warm embrace of a handmade blanket.

For her steadfast commitment to offering comfort to kids for so many years, Giacomini has been selected to receive the North Bay Spirit Award for May. A joint project of The Press Democrat and Comcast, the award singles out volunteers who demonstrate exceptional leaderships and go all in for a cause, often identifying a need in the community and finding an enterprising a way to fill it.

Admirers attribute Giacomini’s success as an organizer to her easygoing personality and welcoming attitude. Everyone’s efforts are appreciated and praised, they say.

“She’s very even-tempered. She doesn’t get flustered. She just gets along well with people and cares a lot about what we do,” said Kerry Donovan, who nominated Giacomini for the award. “And she’s got a good sense of humor, so we always have a good time. We keep getting new members, and that makes it fun.”

A Santa Rosa quilter who has been sewing for Project Linus almost from the beginning, Donovan said there is a lot more involved than many people realize. And Giacomini, aided by trusty wingwoman Laurie Ferguson, handles it all.

That includes recruiting volunteers to sew blankets, arranging pickups, inspecting and sewing Project Linus labels into each blanket, storing them, bagging them and dropping them off to recipient organizations. She also is a conduit for donated materials to help some of the sewers. Before the pandemic, she hosted monthly gatherings for volunteers, for everyone to show off their blankets and share information, camaraderie and support. Every Christmas she holds a crafts fair in her own east Petaluma home to raise money that goes to the parent organization in Belton, Missouri. Any expenses are then run through headquarters and reimbursed to chapters in all 50 states.

Strong network

Giacomini is the engine that manages the efforts of about 70 volunteers throughout the county. She is encouraging and diplomatic. Some have little or no experience sewing, like Girl Scout troops. Some are home hobbyists and others are highly skilled artisans and quilt makers.

“She’s the thread that holds us all together. If she weren’t there, it would unravel,” said Ferguson, Giacomini’s friend and closest assistant.

The artistry in a blanket, to Giacomini, is less important than the love that goes into it. Kids don’t care if a seam is uneven, she declared. Her large storage closet contains simple fleece and flannel blankets in fun kid-friendly patterns, knit and crocheted throws and more elaborate quilts.