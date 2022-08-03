Yeehaw! Coffee offers breakfast with cowboy twist at working Sonoma cattle ranch

Breakfast just got a serious cowboy kick with the newest experience from Yeehaw! Coffee. A full menu of breakfast foods comes with fun on a working cattle ranch, including singing country songs and roping faux cattle.

“Coffee makes people happy. You can have a rough day and get that cup of coffee and everything gets a lot better,” said a clearly biased Timothy Benton, founder of Yeehaw! Coffee. Coffee, of course, has been his business since 2019, bringing bold flavors and a nitro cold brew that “comes out like a caffeinated Guinness.”

From local shops like Community Supply to Friday’s farmers market, Benton has been sharing his beans with his signature Western flair. But his latest experiment is all about the experience.

“Yeehaw! Coffee Ropin’ and Rhymin’ Ranch Experience” invites guests to a real working cattle ranch. Owned by Gary Felder, who Benton calls a “real cowboy,” guests will enjoy a view of the ranch during a morning meal.

Benton is looking for the right chef to rustle up some country-inspired plates of scrambles, tri-tip, potatoes, fruit and, of course, coffee.

“It’ll be all you can drink Yeehaw! Coffee,” Benton assured, explaining that the brewing style is what sets his brand apart. “The coffee is always very smooth, down to the last hurrah.”

While guests enjoy a good meal, they’ll be treated to a private concert from two of the Valley’s best loved musicians. Benton is the frontman of Benton Vaughn, a country western band who “hangs his hat on Waylon Jennings, Merle Haggard, Johnny Cash” and other greats, according to the website. Felder, meanwhile, “played spoons and danced in Nick Kardum’s Train Wreck Junction,” Benton said, referencing the popular Sonoma Valley band.

“We’ll be singing some old cowboy songs, some old Hank Williams,” Benton said.

After a morning serenade under Sonoma Mountain, guests can walk up to the corral for a lesson in roping cattle. Felder, who runs the cattle ranch professionally, will demonstrate the tricks of tossing a rope. With their new skills, guests can attempt to wrangle a “roping bull,” a faux set of animals, to keep everyone safe.

To end the session, guests will be invited to a friendly competition to see who can wrangle the most cows, with the best roper named the winner. The prize, of course, will be a bag of Yeehaw! Coffee and a logoed mug.

Benton is hoping to offer a new experience in Wine Country, something that will showcase his coffee and offer visitors a unique memory. The cost is $225 for adults, with a limited number of a $100 tickets available for kids.

“Children under 5 are free, but it’s a working cattle ranch, we need to keep an eye on them,” Benton cautioned. And while he’s throwing out rules, “definitely no (high) heels.” Attendees are also encouraged to bring layers.

Benton will launch his first event on Aug. 13, and if it proves popular, he’ll continue it through harvest season. Currently, the cowboy breakfasts take place Saturday and Sunday through August.

Get the details at getyourgiddyup.com and click on “experiences.”

Contact editor/publisher Emily Charrier at emily.charrier@sonomanews.com.