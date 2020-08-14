Young Sonoma County leaders weigh in on documentary ’Boys State’

“I know when to make enemies and when to make friends. That’s politics; you play to win.” — Ben Feinstein

About halfway through the new “Boys State” documentary, an aspiring lawmaker sums up our era of divisive politics in a nutshell: “A message of unity, as good as it sounds and as good as it ultimately is for our country, is not winning anyone any elections.”

It’s a pretty perceptive observation, even more so because it was uttered not by a Capitol Hill congressman, but by a 17-year-old engaged in mud-slinging “shock-and-awe” campaign tactics in the annual Boys State competition.

San Francisco filmmakers Amanda McBaine and Jesse Moss followed over 1,000 high school students through a week of heated political gamesmanship during the 2018 contest in Texas. Candidates are randomly divided into two parties — Federalists and Nationalists — before launching party platforms, digging up dirt on opponents, delivering moving speeches and ultimately deciding who will be elected the next governor.

Rising to the top are four candidates: Rene Otero, a quick-witted recent Chicago transplant who says early on “I’ve never seen so many white people, ever;” Robert MacDougall, a rowdy Texas version of Ashton Kutcher circa “That ’70s Show;” Ben Feinstein, a ruthless, conniving party chair who wants to win at all costs, and Steven Garza, a humble son of Mexican immigrants who talks from the heart and knows when to listen.

Sponsored by The American Legion, Boys State and Girls State competitions in states all across the country have been grooming junior politicians for the past 85 years. Bill Clinton, Dick Cheney, Rush Limbaugh and Corey Booker all participated in Boys State mock elections.

As campaigns escalate and tempers flare, the narrative builds to a fervor as a mirror of our current political climate, a rare look at how personal politics are formed at an early age and a hint of what’s to come in our political future. From racist social media posts to unwavering conservative stances on abortion, guns and immigration, what transpires in “Boys State” is as disturbing as any modern adult political campaign.

“Being here certainly gave me a new appreciation for why politicians lie to get into office,” says MacDougall, after admitting to fabricating his stance on abortion to win votes.

And yet it’s somehow promising to see teenagers so engaged (and so skilled) in the art of political discourse. The 109-minute film will definitely make you cringe in parts, but it also may bring you to tears for all the right reasons.

Winner of the U.S. grand jury prize at Sundance earlier this year, “Boys State” was quickly snatched up by Apple TV+ for $12 million, a record for a Sundance documentary. McBaine and Moss had planned to make a Girls State companion film this summer, but plans were dashed by the pandemic.

The much buzzed-about documentary was released Friday on Apple TV+. To get an idea of how it’s playing to viewers, we assembled a film forum of up-and-coming Sonoma County community organizers and politicians: Jackson Boaz, a 15-year-old political junkie who is testing out of Healdsburg High School to go work on U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne’s campaign in Iowa, where he also stumped for Elizabeth Warren; Joy Ayodele, an 18-year-old activist and Montgomery High graduate who rallied thousands during Black Lives Matter protests in Santa Rosa, and Osvaldo “Ozzy” Jimenez, a 33-year-old ice cream and cake shop owner recently appointed to the Healdsburg City Council. Here are their reactions:

Q: What did you find most disturbing about the film?

Boaz: It immediately reminded me of that meme: “I’m going to create an environment that is so toxic.” Whoever decided to organize it, yes, it’s super-realistic, which is the scary part. But it’s this ridiculous amount of realistic in such a short amount of time, to the point where it creates an environment that is absolutely awful.

Ayodele: This film actually made me very emotional. With all the bias and slander used in the Federalist party campaign, the Nationalists did not once really throw that back. They never really addressed it in their speeches, even when faced with racial aggression towards their group through social media. It was very saddening to see.

Jimenez: The striking thing for me was how long this organization (The American Legion) has been around, since the 1930s, creating this political engagement process for men. And I know there’s another program for women, but what about LGBTQ individuals? How fantastic would this be for LGBTQ folks and folks who don’t fit into the binary gender, male vs. female. There are so many other people in vulnerable, underrepresented communities that would love to have this as a resource.