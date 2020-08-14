Subscribe

Young Sonoma County leaders weigh in on documentary ’Boys State’

JOHN BECK
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 14, 2020, 4:08PM
“Boys State”

Directed by San Francisco husband-and-wife team Jesse Moss and Amanda McBaine

Running time: 109 minutes

Rating: PG

Streaming on Apple TV+

Notable Quotables:

“We shouldn’t be inspired by fear. We should be inspired by hope.” — Steven Garza

“I know when to make enemies and when to make friends. That’s politics; you play to win.” — Ben Feinstein

About halfway through the new “Boys State” documentary, an aspiring lawmaker sums up our era of divisive politics in a nutshell: “A message of unity, as good as it sounds and as good as it ultimately is for our country, is not winning anyone any elections.”

It’s a pretty perceptive observation, even more so because it was uttered not by a Capitol Hill congressman, but by a 17-year-old engaged in mud-slinging “shock-and-awe” campaign tactics in the annual Boys State competition.

San Francisco filmmakers Amanda McBaine and Jesse Moss followed over 1,000 high school students through a week of heated political gamesmanship during the 2018 contest in Texas. Candidates are randomly divided into two parties — Federalists and Nationalists — before launching party platforms, digging up dirt on opponents, delivering moving speeches and ultimately deciding who will be elected the next governor.

Rising to the top are four candidates: Rene Otero, a quick-witted recent Chicago transplant who says early on “I’ve never seen so many white people, ever;” Robert MacDougall, a rowdy Texas version of Ashton Kutcher circa “That ’70s Show;” Ben Feinstein, a ruthless, conniving party chair who wants to win at all costs, and Steven Garza, a humble son of Mexican immigrants who talks from the heart and knows when to listen.

Sponsored by The American Legion, Boys State and Girls State competitions in states all across the country have been grooming junior politicians for the past 85 years. Bill Clinton, Dick Cheney, Rush Limbaugh and Corey Booker all participated in Boys State mock elections.

As campaigns escalate and tempers flare, the narrative builds to a fervor as a mirror of our current political climate, a rare look at how personal politics are formed at an early age and a hint of what’s to come in our political future. From racist social media posts to unwavering conservative stances on abortion, guns and immigration, what transpires in “Boys State” is as disturbing as any modern adult political campaign.

“Being here certainly gave me a new appreciation for why politicians lie to get into office,” says MacDougall, after admitting to fabricating his stance on abortion to win votes.

And yet it’s somehow promising to see teenagers so engaged (and so skilled) in the art of political discourse. The 109-minute film will definitely make you cringe in parts, but it also may bring you to tears for all the right reasons.

Winner of the U.S. grand jury prize at Sundance earlier this year, “Boys State” was quickly snatched up by Apple TV+ for $12 million, a record for a Sundance documentary. McBaine and Moss had planned to make a Girls State companion film this summer, but plans were dashed by the pandemic.

The much buzzed-about documentary was released Friday on Apple TV+. To get an idea of how it’s playing to viewers, we assembled a film forum of up-and-coming Sonoma County community organizers and politicians: Jackson Boaz, a 15-year-old political junkie who is testing out of Healdsburg High School to go work on U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne’s campaign in Iowa, where he also stumped for Elizabeth Warren; Joy Ayodele, an 18-year-old activist and Montgomery High graduate who rallied thousands during Black Lives Matter protests in Santa Rosa, and Osvaldo “Ozzy” Jimenez, a 33-year-old ice cream and cake shop owner recently appointed to the Healdsburg City Council. Here are their reactions:

Q: What did you find most disturbing about the film?

Boaz: It immediately reminded me of that meme: “I’m going to create an environment that is so toxic.” Whoever decided to organize it, yes, it’s super-realistic, which is the scary part. But it’s this ridiculous amount of realistic in such a short amount of time, to the point where it creates an environment that is absolutely awful.

Ayodele: This film actually made me very emotional. With all the bias and slander used in the Federalist party campaign, the Nationalists did not once really throw that back. They never really addressed it in their speeches, even when faced with racial aggression towards their group through social media. It was very saddening to see.

Jimenez: The striking thing for me was how long this organization (The American Legion) has been around, since the 1930s, creating this political engagement process for men. And I know there’s another program for women, but what about LGBTQ individuals? How fantastic would this be for LGBTQ folks and folks who don’t fit into the binary gender, male vs. female. There are so many other people in vulnerable, underrepresented communities that would love to have this as a resource.

What did you find most promising?

Jimenez: I really identified with Steven and his humbleness and willingness to listen to everyone. As a brown LGBTQ individual who’s 30 days new into my role (on the Healdsburg City Council), it was inspiring to see a 17-year-old find their voice in the span of an hour and a half.

Ayodele: When Rob had that changing moment, even when he was considering stepping down, he didn’t seem to have a sense of hurt pride. He genuinely said (about Steven), “I am underqualified and he is more qualified.” I think that was very humbling and very mature and it took a lot of courage.

Boaz: To me, it’s the story of Steven. To see someone who really is in this for the right reasons and isn’t scared to tell the truth and is looking to have real conversations and doesn’t fall into hateful rhetoric, that they can still be successful — that’s really promising.

Does it give you hope for the future of American politics?

Ayodele: I think it genuinely does. By the end, when I saw the outcome and how disheartened and upset I was and how I was brought to tears, I felt I had lived through the whole weight of an actual campaign. It really showed that these events do offer a lot of opportunity in shaping and forming these next leaders who will very, very possibly be leading our nation and our local governments.

Jimenez: Yes and no. Yes, it gives me hope that these men and women go to this program. But what would bring me hope is to see these programs be more equitable, in terms of inclusion and having a group that is LGBTQ-focused or POC-focused.

Boaz: It’s important to recognize that not every kid there is going to become a congressman. But I think we have this profound opportunity to build leaders through civic education. We need to make sure both students and adults understand the election process, which is so important now with election interference.

Who is a person (or people) you’d like to recommend watch this film?

Ayodele: I definitely think that youth who are at the age of voting, or soon to be, should watch this film. And anyone who feels that their vote doesn’t mean as much as it does or that you’re just another number.

Boaz: I’m gonna say two groups. The first is every single sitting member of Congress. And secondly, I’d want to show it to my high school class because the political apathy is absolutely off the charts.

Jimenez: I would definitely recommend it to anyone who is considering running for office. But I would also encourage communities of color, who face disproportionate barriers, and also LGBTQ individuals, who historically haven’t had these mechanisms for training, to absolutely see it.

