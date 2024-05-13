Dear Abby: I am a middle-aged gay man who has never had any serious relationships. A few months ago, I met a 22-year-old guy. He seemed nice, and we had good times when we were together, so I let him use me for money. He played on the feelings I thought I had for him, and I think I still do.

The other night, I caught him lying to me again and went off the deep end. He ended up blocking my number, so I know he’s not getting my text messages. I have called him at least 100 times and it goes straight to voicemail. Must I just chalk it up as “lesson learned” and try to go on?

I doubt I will ever forget him. I know I need to go on with my life. He’s in my head right now and it’s difficult. Thank you for any advice you can offer.

— Tricked in Tennessee

Dear Tricked: You should chalk this up as a lesson learned. You stated you’ve never had a serious relationship. If you would like to pursue one, meeting someone closer to your age with whom you have more in common would be beneficial. Check in at your nearest LGBTQ community center and sign up for an activity and you may meet someone.

Dear Abby: I am a caregiver for my elderly diabetic mother and my disabled husband, who is an alcoholic and also epileptic. Every household responsibility falls on me. My mother refuses to eat right for her medical condition. It’s a daily struggle.

I am not well. I have several autoimmune diseases that zap my strength. I love my mom and my husband, but this has taken every bit of joy from my life.

As for my husband, his love for me will never come close to his love of alcohol. He is never abusive, but I have never felt so overwhelmed and alone at the same time. Do you have any suggestions on how to keep what is left of my sanity?

— Overworked in Virginia

Dear Overworked:

It’s time to quit trying to “save” your mother and your husband from the fates they have chosen. Your mother is an adult. Let her assume responsibility for herself.

As to your husband’s alcoholism, join Al-Anon and start attending meetings. Only he can fix his drinking problem IF HE WANTS TO.