Zinfandel shines with lamb ragu

Our Wine of the Week, Dutcher Crossing 2017 Bacigalupi Vineyard Zinfandel ($38), reminds me of an Elvis Costello song, “Deep Dark Truthful Mirror,” or at least its title. The wine is beautifully reflective of the vineyard and its grapes. It is dark, in a good way, and deep, with a beautiful melody of bright fruit rising above its foundation. It is a mirror of its vineyard.

There’s a swirl of dark fruit, especially blackberries, Bing cherries and black plums, which highlight the wine’s juiciness. Among the high notes, you’ll notice engaging bursts of black peppercorns. The wine is beautifully balanced and well structured, with tannins that are already silken but that will age well for the next several years.

The wine is an outstanding choice with ribs slathered with barbecue sauce that aren’t too spicy. Braised short ribs and braised lamb shanks, served with creamy polenta, are great matches, too.

When it comes to vegetables, there are two standouts: Eggplant and parsnips. Eggplant polpettini over creamy white beans allows the wine to blossom beautifully. Parsnip purée engages the wine’s fruit in such a way that its spicy elements – star anise, juniper berries, and allspice, along with that black pepper – blossom.

The wine is also a great companion to pizza and classic spaghetti and meatballs.

For today’s recipe, I’m inspired by the lamb riblets I came across at Sebastopol’s Fircrest Market a few weeks ago. They aren’t an easy find, but you should be able to order them from your favorite butcher. If you can’t find them, use baby back ribs instead. In this version, I cook the pasta directly in the sauce itself, which adds a voluptuous depth to the already voluptuous sauce. It saves a pot, too, and uses less heat, a consideration in hot weather.

Lamb Riblet Ragu with Rigatoni

Serves 4 to 6

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 yellow onion, cut into small dice

1 carrot, peeled and cut into small dice

4 or 5 garlic cloves, minced

Kosher salt

1 pound lamb riblets

1 cup dry white white

1 28-ounce can chopped or diced tomatoes, preferably Muir Glen or an Italian blend

2 tablespoons double concentrated tomato paste

2 bay leaves

2 oregano sprigs or 1 teaspoon dried oregano

¾ teaspoon red pepper flakes

6 ounces rigatoni or similar pasta

3 tablespoons chopped fresh Italian parsley

Put the olive oil in a large heavy skillet – I use cast iron – set over medium heat, add the onion and carrot and sauté gently until limp and fragrant; do not let the vegetables brown. Add the garlic, cook 2 minutes longer, season with salt, and push the vegetables to the side of the pan.

Add the riblets in a single layer and brown on all sides. Season with salt. Increase the heat to high, add the wine and cook until it is nearly completely reduced. Stir in the tomatoes. Add about a cup of water to the can, swirl it to gather up all the tomato juices and add it to the pan, along with the tomato paste. Stir well. Add the bay leaves, oregano and red pepper flakes.

When the liquid begins to boil, reduce the heat to very low, cover and cook for 30 minutes. Uncover, stir, cover, and cook for another 30 minutes; if the sauce has thickened a great deal, thin with about half a cup of water and stir well.

After the ragu has been simmering for an hour, stir in the dried rigatoni and half a cup of water. Stir well and simmer gently, covered, until the pasta is tender, about 30 to 40 minutes. Stir occasionally.

Use tongs to remove and discard the bay leaves and oregano sprigs, if using.

To serve, use wide individual pasta bowls, dividing the riblets evenly among servings. Sprinkle with parsley and enjoy right away.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date, including “Pasta Classics.” Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.