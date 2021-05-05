Zoftig expands hours, Charles Krug hosts drive-in movies and more this May

SANTA ROSA

Zoftig Eatery expands hours to mornings

Zoftig Eatery, located in the Creekside Center at 57 Montgomery Drive, has expanded its hours to 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Chef Matt Spector has purchased a new espresso machine for morning java made with Saint Frank Coffee from San Francisco. His wife, Sonjia, creates a range of fresh baked goods, including muffins, scones, puff pastry turnovers, protein bars and English muffins for their egg and cheese breakfast sandwich. Other egg dishes served all day include an Egg Wrap and an Egg Scramble.

In addition to the cafe’s menu of salads and sandwiches, Spector has created a new line of dressings for sale, including Champagne Vinaigrette, Balsamic, Tahini and Tamari Ginger dressings. You also can buy his housemade Korean BBQ Sauce and Chipotle Hot Sauce.

To order in advance, go to zoftigeatery.com and click on online orders.

HEALDSBURG

Rodney Strong launches Pizza on the Green

Rodney Strong Vineyards will host an evening of outdoor dining at 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. May 16 featuring Rodney Strong wine, pizza from Kin restaurant and an ice cream sandwich from Noble Folk.

The pizza menu includes a Garlic Pesto Chicken, Spinach and Artichoke and a Classic Pepperoni pizza, among other flavors.

Cost is $45. Reservations required: rodneystrong.com/events. 11455 Old Redwood Highway.

ANDERSON VALLEY

Passport to Pinot Weekend tickets on sale

The Anderson Valley is celebrating all things pinot noir during the month of May.

The highlight of the month is the Passport to Pinot weekend May 14-16, when nearly two dozen tasting rooms will offer one-of-a-kind pinot experiences, library tastings, food pairings and games.

Tickets are $95 per person and provide access to VIP tasting experiences throughout Anderson Valley all weekend. Each experience is seated and cannot exceed 60 minutes.

For more information or to make a reservation, go to avwines.com/pinot-month. Deadline to purchase tickets is May 9.

SEBASTOPOL

Wine Club appreciation event on Route 116

Taste Route 116 will host a wine club appreciation event on May 22 and 23 at 13 wineries in the west county.

All the wineries will offer complimentary tastings and discounts at each location to guests who are members of the other Taste Route 116 wineries.

“It’s been a rough year, and our wine club members have continued to support us. We are so grateful for their loyalty and patronage,” said Jeff Colton of DeLoach Winery and current president of Taste Route 116.

Reservations are required and space is limited. Winery hours vary. Wine club membership will be verified before the event. Club members may get their tasting pass at bit.ly/116wcwpr and to designate a “home winery.” Reservations are required at each winery.

For more information, go to tasteroute116.com

ST. HELENA

Charles Krug screens weekly drive-in movies

The Cameo Theater in St. Helena holds a drive-in movie at Charles Krug Winery every Wednesday evening through September 2021.

The historic winery will host moviegoers on the lawn area on the north side of the Redwood Cellar for a pre-movie happy hour and dinner supplied by catering company Tre Posti of St. Helena.

Tre Posti is known for meals that blend Old World Italy and the fresh, local ingredients of Wine Country. Guests may choose one of three boxed al fresco meals inspired by the movies being screened. Dinner orders must be placed no later than the Friday before the Wednesday movie screening.

Krug's picnic grotto will open exclusively for drive-in movie patrons at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays and will close when the movie starts. Charles Krug wines and generous plates of charcuterie will be available to buy on site. Seating is limited so picnic supplies such as blankets or lawn chairs are encouraged.

To see the movie schedule or reserve a dinner, go to cameocinema.com/drive-in-movies. 6800 St. Helena Highway.

Staff Writer Diane Peterson can be reached at 707-521-5287 or diane.peterson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @dianepete56.