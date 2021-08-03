Zucchini Festival set for Healdsburg Farmers Market

HEALDSBURG

Market holds 38th annual Zucchini Festival

The Healdsburg Farmers Market welcomes back participants old and young to its 38th annual Zucchini Festival on Aug. 14 at the West Plaza Parking Lot at North and Vine streets.

Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. for the two competitions. The Giant Zucchini contest awards a prize to the biggest zuke. The Zucchini Decoration and Racing event has three categories: ages 7 and younger, 8 to 15 and 16 to adult.

The Giant Zucchini winner will be announced at 9:40 a.m. The Creative Zucchini Car winners will be announced at 9:50 a.m. Contestants in the Zucchini Car Races rev up their engines at 10 a.m.

For more information, including contest rules, go to healdsburgfarmersmarket.org and click on events.

PETALUMA

Griffo partners with Drifter for canned cocktails

Griffo Distillery of Petaluma has teamed up with Drifter Craft Cocktails to offer a new canned cocktail collection that’s ideal for travel.

The cocktails are made with Griffo Pot Distilled Vodka, which is the base spirit for the canned Moscow Mule from Drifter Craft Cocktails.

Drifter also offers a Spicy Margarita made with Paladar Bianco Tequila and a Passion Fruit Caipirinha made with Avuá Prata Cachaça from Brazil.

Drifter Craft Cocktails, which highlights small-batch producers, was created in response to the consumer demand for pre-mixed, ready-to-drink cocktails.

For more information, go to driftercraftcocktails.com

CALIFORNIA

Local grocery stores offer movie rewards

Lucky California and FoodMaxx stores have teamed up with Fandango to offer movie fans a free Fandango Movie Reward for every $25 spent on specially marked items.

Shoppers may use the reward to get a ticket to visit a local theater or to stream any movie on VUDU. Fandango Buy Me tags are featured on participating items throughout the stores through Aug. 10, and reward choices must be redeemed no later than Sept. 30.

