Zucchini in butter makes this chardonnay sing

Our wine of the week — La Follette, 2018 Sun Chase Vineyard, Sonoma Coast Chardonnay ($50) — is rich and full-bodied, with a roundness in the mouth that will delight lovers of this California style.

There’s a suggestion of sweetness in the wine’s aroma, evocative of baked or sauteed apples. Tarte Tatin, anyone?

On the palate, you’ll notice a burst of citrus, especially Key lime and Meyer lemon. The wine’s buttery texture will soon have you thinking of lemon curd. I notice a bit of toasted cashew, brioche and freshly baked bread, too.

At the table, the wine shines with winter squash. When we get a bit further into fall, you’ll enjoy it with a butternut squash galette, baked delicata squash drizzled with beurre noisette and toasted hazelnuts and pumpkin raviolis in a roasted garlic cream sauce. Now, while it’s still in season, wild Pacific king salmon, cooked very slowly and served on a bed of corn freshly cut from the cob, pairs well, too. The wine is also excellent with chanterelle mushrooms, pasta with cream sauces and lobster.

For today’s recipe, I was inspired by the beautiful, round zucchini in my garden, as zucchini cooked in butter is another delicious match with this lovely chardonnay. If you don’t eat pasta, see the variation that follows the main recipe, with zucchini noodles in place of the bucatini.

Bucatini with Zucchini, Garlic, Butter and Basil

Makes 2 servings

Kosher salt

4 ounces dry bucatini or spaghetti

2 tablespoons butter, preferably local

8 ounces fresh zucchini, cut into ¼-inch dice

3 garlic cloves, peeled

2 ounces grated cheese, such as Vella Dry Jack, Bellwether Carmody, Estero Gold or similar hard grating cheese

3 tablespoons heavy cream, half-and-half or crème fraîche

⅓ cup, approximately, very fresh basil leaves, chopped

Black pepper in a mill

2 small basil sprigs, with flowers if possible

Fill a medium saucepan two-thirds full with water and add a generous tablespoon of salt. Bring to a boil over high heat. When the water has reached a rolling boil, put the bucatini into the pot. Use a pasta fork or large wooden spoon to agitate it gently until it is fully submerged and the water has returned to a boil. Cook according to package directions (some brands take up to 25 minutes; others are done in 12 to 14 minutes, so be sure to test the pasta before draining it).

Meanwhile, heat the butter in a medium saute pan and, when it is melted, add the zucchini. Cook the zucchini gently until it begins to soften, about 5 to 6 minutes. Carefully taste a piece. If it has lost its raw texture, add the garlic, putting it through a press directly onto the zucchini.

Stir gently, then scatter the cheese on top, followed by the cream and basil. Cover, remove from the heat immediately and let rest for 3 to 4 minutes.

When the pasta is drained, put it in a wide and shallow bowl and tip the zucchini mixture on top of it. Use two forks to lift and drop the noodles several times to coat them thoroughly.

Divide between two pasta plates, add a sprinkling of salt, grind pepper over both portions, garnish with a basil sprig and enjoy hot.

Variation: If you don’t eat pasta, you can make noodles out of zucchini. To do so, trim a long (not round) zucchini and use the small julienne blade of a mandoline to cut it into thin equal ribbons, or use a Spiralizer. Just before the zucchini mixture is ready, warm the zucchini noodles gently in butter and divide them between two pasta plates. Spoon the mixture on top. Add the salt, pepper and basil sprig and enjoy right away.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date. Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com