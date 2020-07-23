Best of Sonoma County 2020

Nomination Round starts on July 31st, 2020!

What is the Best of Sonoma County?



Best of Sonoma County is your chance to let everyone know what you think is Sonoma County's best. We give our readers a chance to recognize their favorite Sonoma County people, places, businesses, and things to do.



2020 Guidelines



* After you have submitted your choices, you will receive an email asking you to confirm your email address. If you do not confirm your email, your choices will not count. You only have to confirm your email once, even if you vote within the three categories.

* Businesses with the greatest number of nominations move to the voting round

* Only 20 votes per IP address.

* Questions? Send an email to ken.jaggie@pressdemocrat.com





Select one of the categories below to start nominating

