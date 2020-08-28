Brighter Days

As summer comes to an end, the coronavirus continues to keep us apart and distant from our normal lives and interactions. The added stress of the recent fires has created even more stress for most. This is an emotional and uneasy time for most.

It’s an especially worrisome time for our youth, many of whom now find themselves facing not only uncertainty because of the pandemic, but also the inability to return to school this fall. They are missing friends, clubs, sports, teachers, and all the advantages of learning alongside peers in a classroom. These are challenging times, but we believe brighter days are ahead for Sonoma County communities.

With that in mind, The Press Democrat, wants to engage and uplift students from kindergarten through high school by inviting them to create and share their original artwork. Along with several partnering organizations and supportive local businesses, we are launching an art contest for Sonoma-area children and teens called, Brighter Days and invite local youth to submit images of their paintings, drawings or graphic designs around the theme, “Brighter Days.”

ALL submissions will appear in an online ART gallery on the pressdemocrat.com so our entire community of readers can view and enjoy them.

We encourage that submissions are made through our website. If you do not have the ability to enter online, you may drop off your entry at any public library in Sonoma County. Official entry forms will be available at these locations and must be completed, with a parent or guardian’s permission, in order to participate.

We will host a digital gallery at PressDemocrat.com and entries will post within one working day after they are uploaded to our site. There will be a maximum one-week delay for library drop off entries before they will appear online. We will display all entries in our digital gallery.

FIVE winners will be selected from each of these four grade groups: TK – 2, 3-5, 6-8, and 9-12. Each of the 20 winners receive a prize from a local business and have their art published in a special Brighter Days publication on Oct 11 in The Press Democrat. The Brighter Days publication will also appear in the Sonoma Index Tribune, and the Petaluma Argus Courier. A few honorable mention entries may also appear in the Brighter Days publication. Winners will also be available for viewing in a select merchant window along Fourth Street in Santa Rosa.

The minor entering must be a resident of Sonoma County

Entries must be original artwork

The art must be created using an 8.5 x 11 format

Parent or adult guardian must fill out the entry form on behalf of their participating student, for each submission

The artwork should be inspired by the theme, “Brighter Days”

The contest will begin on Wednesday September 9 and the deadline for entries is 5:00 pm, Friday September 25, 2020. For official rules, click here.