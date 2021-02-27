Subscribe

Recipients of the monthly North Bay Spirit Awards 2021

The North Bay Spirit award was developed in partnership with The Press Democrat and Comcast NBCU to celebrate people who make a difference in our communities. In addition to highlighting remarkable individuals, the North Bay Spirit program aims to encourage volunteerism, raise visibility of nonprofits and create a spirit of giving. You will find stories and videos about the recipients below.

Previous Recipients: 2019, 2020

January - Lynn Calza

Lynn Calza of Petaluma and her children have sewed and donated thousands of face masks since March 2020. More here.

