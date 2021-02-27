Recipients of the monthly North Bay Spirit Awards 2021

The North Bay Spirit award was developed in partnership with The Press Democrat and Comcast NBCU to celebrate people who make a difference in our communities. In addition to highlighting remarkable individuals, the North Bay Spirit program aims to encourage volunteerism, raise visibility of nonprofits and create a spirit of giving. You will find stories and videos about the recipients below.

Previous Recipients: 2019, 2020

January - Lynn Calza

Lynn Calza of Petaluma and her children have sewed and donated thousands of face masks since March 2020. More here.