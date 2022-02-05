Recipients of the monthly North Bay Spirit Awards 2022
The North Bay Spirit award was developed in partnership with The Press Democrat and Comcast NBCU to celebrate people who make a difference in our communities. In addition to highlighting remarkable individuals, the North Bay Spirit program aims to encourage volunteerism, raise visibility of nonprofits and create a spirit of giving. You will find stories and videos about the recipients below.
Previous Recipients: 2019, 2020, 2021
January - Rose Hammock
The Santa Rosa native has a hand in multiple local organizations that support and advocate for Native American communities. She also teaches North Bay students about Native American cultures and traditions. More here.
