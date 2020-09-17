Join us for conversations with Amy Gutierrez and other inspiring women from Sonoma County!

Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 6 PM - Be Your Own Sustainable Self

Thursday, October 15, 2020 - more information soon

Thursday, November 19, 2020 - more information soon

In the first episode of our 3-part virtual series, host Amy Gutierrez delves into the amazing success stories of local women who have pivoted their careers to follow their passion and find their calling.

Tune in as we explore vegetable gardens, backyard chicken coops, and local entrepreneurship on a journey to become our best sustainable selves.

Our series is hosted by Amy Gutierrez, Emmy-winning reporter, producer and best-selling author. Better known as Amy G, she is a bay area native who has worked in various divisions of the broadcasting industry and is in her 10th season as the San Francisco Giants in-game reporter.

While we’re not able to host an in-person event this year, that won’t stop us from celebrating the amazing women of Sonoma County. Women in Conversation at Home is a Sonoma-centric virtual lifestyle series focused on the charm of this county and the remarkable women who call this incredible place home. Our goal is to bring joy, beauty, and laughter, as well as quality content into each segment.

About Women in Conversation The Women in Conversation events continue to create a strong voice surrounding topics of interest to women of all ages, building a community of women who support and motivate each other and engage in important conversations. Join us and learn, laugh and leave feeling inspired! Questions: Email Ginger Hopkins or call 707-526-8604