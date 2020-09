Special offers from our sponsors

Compliment the first segment of Women in Conversation at Home with a special offer from Kendall-Jackson Winery.

Kendall-Jackson is a proud sponsor of the Women in Conversation – At Home and is offering an exclusive promo code for 15% discount and $10 flat rate shipping on a special two bottle wine pack for all participants. Click here to get this offer!

Make sure to use promotion code: WICATHOME

Offer valid through 10/5/2020.