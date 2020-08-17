WIC, 2020

While we’re not able to host an in-person event this year, that won’t stop us from celebrating the amazing women of Sonoma County. Women in Conversation at Home is a Sonoma-centric virtual lifestyle series focused on the charm of this county and the remarkable women who call this incredible place home. Our goal is to bring joy, beauty, and laughter, as well as quality content into each segment.

Amy Gutierrez

Our series is hosted by Amy Gutierrez, Emmy-winning reporter and producer and best-selling author. Better known as Amy G, she is a bay area native who has worked in various divisions of the broadcasting industry and is in her 10th season as the San Francisco Giants in-game reporter.