Downtown Napa’s old, inaccurate wayfinding signs replaced

New wayfinding signs have been installed over the last year in downtown Napa, with teal-colored versions replacing the deteriorating forest-green signs that stood in the area for over two decades.

Most of the new signs — 112 are planned in total — serve the same essential purpose: to point walkers and drivers to important areas around downtown, such as public parking lots and garages, the Napa Valley Welcome Center and the Oxbow District.

But replacing the old signs was necessary as many were aged and fading, said Napa Economic Development Manager Neal Harrison.

Some also provided inaccurate directions, given that much has changed in downtown Napa over two decades.

The new signs also play into downtown Napa’s branding, Harrison said. That can be seen in several entirely new and distinct “gateway” signs that now mark entrances to downtown Napa and the Riverfront — particularly at the intersections of First Street and Soscol Avenue; First and Seminary streets; and Third and Main streets.

Installation of the final gateway sign, a horizontal overhanging sign near Napa’s Highway 29-adjacent triad of roundabouts as drivers enter downtown, marks the end of the first phase of the city’s signage update, he said. Though the city is still working out how to install a similar gateway sign in the Oxbow District, he added.

The city is getting started on the project’s second phase immediately, Harrison said, which will involve additional signs, including several for pedestrians, and kiosks with maps in downtown parks and new illuminated signs for the city’s parking garages.

A goal of the upcoming phase is improving the pedestrian experience in downtown Napa and to recently developed areas, he said.

“One goal, to give you an example, is trying to get people walking through the Oxbow Commons more,” Harrison said.

“But if you’re a visitor, it’s not as intuitive to find that. So having some better signage makes it so people are more aware they don’t always have to cross First Street to go to the Oxbow, they can drop down around the creek into the commons and have a nice walk to the Oxbow.”

The city has estimated phase two will cost $325,000, compared to an estimated $125,000 price tag for the first phase.

Funding for the signage program is coming through the Downtown Napa Association via the Downtown Napa Property and Business Improvement District, funded through a tax assessment on properties within the Oxbow and downtown areas.

The city started looking into installing new signage in 2018, and selected the Pasadena-based Hunt Design firm to work on a package for the city. But no funding stream had been identified, according to Harrison.

In 2021, he and the city’s parking manager, Tony Valadez, brought the project to Craig Smith, executive director of the Downtown Napa Association. They pitched it to the improvement district and received support.

The original signage program also included installing updated signs at city buildings, though that aspect remains unfunded — at an estimated cost of $50,000 to $100,000.

For now, people are enjoying the first phase of signs, Harrison said.

“At the sign on First and Seminary, I’ve noticed visitors walking up to it and taking pictures of themselves,” Harrison said. “There’s this Instagramable component to some of these signs, which is cool to see.”