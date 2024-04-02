Two Vallejo residents were arrested in connection to a Monday afternoon shooting outside an American Canyon Safeway that hospitalized three men, authorities said.

Napa County Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested a boy and Christian Evans, 18, late Monday night and Tuesday morning, according to an American Canyon news release. They are being held at the Napa County jail without bail.

Evans is suspected of a misdemeanor charge of battery and three felony charges, including attempted murder, having a gun after being prohibited from possessing a firearm and negligent discharge of a firearm.

The boy was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of a concealable firearm by a minor, which are felonies.

Authorities say the two Vallejo residents were involved in an altercation that escalated into a shooting at the Safeway near Danrose Drive and American Canyon Road.

The three men shot were taken to a Bay Area hospital, where they remained Tuesday, the release said.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information on the situation is encouraged to contact Sheriff’s Office Detective Phillip Tieu at 707-253-4591.

American Canyon contracts with the Sheriff’s Office for service.

