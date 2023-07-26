2 new Vine Transit bus routes to start up in Napa along with service shift

Napa’s Vine Transit is switching to a new route schedule Aug. 14 in a shift that will include the addition of two new fixed routes.

The new routes are intended to serve north and south Napa, according to a news release from the Napa Transportation Authority.

Routes overall will move from the current N,S, E and W lines to A, B, C, D, E, F and G.

Because there will be some changes to the existing bus routes, Vine riders are encouraged to check the schedule online at vinetransit.com, or at the Soscol Gateway Transit Center.

NVTA executive director Kate Miller said in the release that the additional locations restore much of the service area that was in place immediately prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

That level of service was in place from January to March 2020, but needed to be suspended because of reduced ridership, the release says.

“We’re particularly thrilled about service to Vintage High School,” Miller said in the release.

“Families often struggle with transportation, so having this option for students to get to and from school will hopefully provide some relief to families and flexibility to high school students.”

As of Aug. 13, the city of Napa routes will include:

• On-Demand Service Area

• Westwood/South Napa

• Jefferson/Central Napa

• Shetler/Shurtleff

• Salvador/Vintage High School

• Southwest Napa

• Coombs/South Napa