Electronic dance music producer Tycho will host a one-day music festival Saturday in Napa that will feature seven other artists.

Scott Hansen, professionally known as Tycho, has produced the first-ever Golden States, the third iteration of a Tycho-curated festival.

Tycho, alongside his band, will perform unreleased tracks from their upcoming album along with those from their discography.

“Napa is really special to the project,” Hansen said. “A great middle ground to Sacramento where I was born and raised, and the Bay Area where I’m based now.”

The festival at Oxbow RiverStage in Napa opens at 1 p.m. Music starts an hour later.

Evolving from a solo artist producing an ambient sound experiment, Hansen’s music has developed into a multi-dimensional experience with audio and visuals.

The now four-part band includes guitarist Zac Brown, drummer Rory O’Connor and multi-instrumentalist Billy Kim.

They’ll be joined by performers Channel Tres, Panda Bear + Sonic Boom, Buscabulla, Washed Out, Brijean and Kaelin Ellis.

The lineup includes a range of genres, from electronic to hip-hop, but all participants share a similar sensibility, according to Hansen.

“Kaelin Ellis and Brijean are both collaborators. Channel Tres, Panda Bear + Sonic Boom, Washed Out, and Buscabulla are all artists I respect and have been inspired by,” Hansen said.

The San Francisco-based musician began releasing music in the early 2000s and was nominated twice for a Grammy Award for Best Dance/Electronic Album.

“We’ve been working hard on the new album and it feels awesome get to play live just a few days after releasing the first single,” he said.

On Monday, following a two-year hiatus, the ambient and chillwave group released a new single called “Time To Run.”

"The hiatus was a much needed time to come back to our roots while collaborating with new artists and producers to create something really special.”

The new collaborative track represents the next sonic chapter for Tycho.

The artist said he’s excited to bring the event closer to home.

“Some moments serve as high water marks by which all others are measured. We celebrate these Golden States and seek to recapture them,” he said.

General admission tickets to Golden States cost $65. VIP or “Gold” tickets cost $149.50 and include a gold section viewing area, a separate entrance, a commemorative poster and dedicated restrooms and cash bar.

Tickets are available through Ticketmaster.

Emma Molloy is an intern for The Press Democrat. She can be reached at emma.molloy@pressdemocrat.com.