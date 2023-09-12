Napans gathered Monday morning at three locations across the county to commemorate the nearly 3,000 people who died in the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

Yountville 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

A crowd of about 40 people stood around a portion of the North Tower of the World Trade Center outside the Yountville Community Center beginning at 7 a.m.

Attendees were invited to share a story or poem and Yountville Mayor Margie Mohler set the tone of the gathering with a story of her 9/11 experience.

She was on a trip to Washington, D.C., that Tuesday to attend a medical board meeting up on the 17th floor of a building, she said, and was set to return to Yountville that day.

But she and her colleagues were told about what had happened in New York that morning, and they saw a plane hit the Pentagon from the conference room windows.

They returned to their hotel rooms after a few hours not knowing what to do, Mohler said. She and a colleague decided to donate blood to the Red Cross. The lines were already long when they arrived, and they were told they should leave around lunch time because the organization had sufficient donations.

Mohler added she eventually found a flight going to Kansas City four days later at the Dulles International Airport.

“It wasn’t home, but I had family there,” she said. “I never used my return ticket, dated Sept. 11, 2001, but I’ve kept it all these years.”

Sandy Fagan said her son was in the U.S. Army at the time, stationed outside the Pentagon, and was part of rescue operations. She said he told her he “couldn’t get the picture out of his head.”

Former Mayor John Dunbar said he and Sean Larkin pushed to install the Yountville memorial after Larkin in 2009 told him about a program — from the September 11 Families Association and the New York and New Jersey Port Authority — that was offering artifacts from the 9/11 site for public display.

Since dedicating the memorial in 2011, Dunbar said, he’s heard more and more stories about the personal connections that locals have with to 9/11.

“I didn’t realize at that time the stories, like Mayor Mohler was just sharing, how personal our connection is here in Yountville 3000 miles away to what happened in New York,” he said.

Dunbar noted that Napa’s mayors were on a trip in Washington, D.C., at the time of the attacks, and some residents — such as former Yountville Town Council Vice Mayor Lewis Chilton — were in New York and lost colleges at the time the towers fell.

“Each year I’ve heard more stories like that, from our residents,” Dunbar said. “And sometimes we have visitors here in our town that just stop by and they share their personal stories. So that’s why it matters we have this memorial here.

“It’s also why we have the memorial garden in Napa and the memorial display in front of the American Canyon administration building. Because we here in the Napa Valley are so connected to those lives that were lost, and our lives are changed forever.”

Dunbar noted the early morning timing of the remembrance was, for some, a little inconvenient. But the point, he said, was to have a moment of silence at 7:28 a.m. — the moment the North Tower of the World Trade Center fell.

“One of the most important things to me about this memorial is that it lives longer than all of us,” Dunbar said. “Regardless of who’s here in person on September 11, every year, we are all here in spirit.”

Napa 9/11 Memorial Garden

Over 100 people — including first responders, local political figures and many more community members — gathered at 11 a.m. at the city of Napa’s memorial garden.

The ceremony also involved several speakers, including religious figures such as the Rev. Kaye Whitney, who led the closing prayer of the ceremony that reflected on the impact of 9/11.

“There was loss, but there was a coming together of community, a renewal of the soul of our country as we faced the tragedy together,” Whitney said. “There was a recognition of the reality that we are not immune to the horrors of war, and it allows us to have empathy for and with those who are dealing with war and the aftereffects of war.”

Napa City Council member Bernie Narvaez emceed the ceremony — put on by the Napa Sunrise Rotary — and spoke to the efforts of the first responders who immediately rushed to the scene to save lives following the terrorist attacks.

That included 343 firefighters and paramedics, 23 New York City police officers and 37 New York Port Authority police officers who died in their efforts to save others, Narvaez said.

Narvaez, among much else, also highlighted the efforts of those on United Airlines Flight 93 to stage a counterattack against the terrorists after they realized the plane had been hijacked.