3 Napa County cities hold ceremonies in remembrance of 9/11

Napa, Yountville and American Canyon held remembrance ceremonies in honor of lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001.|
EMMA MOLLOY AND EDWARD BOOTH
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 12, 2023, 10:45AM
Napans gathered Monday morning at three locations across the county to commemorate the nearly 3,000 people who died in the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

Yountville 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

A crowd of about 40 people stood around a portion of the North Tower of the World Trade Center outside the Yountville Community Center beginning at 7 a.m.

Attendees were invited to share a story or poem and Yountville Mayor Margie Mohler set the tone of the gathering with a story of her 9/11 experience.

She was on a trip to Washington, D.C., that Tuesday to attend a medical board meeting up on the 17th floor of a building, she said, and was set to return to Yountville that day.

But she and her colleagues were told about what had happened in New York that morning, and they saw a plane hit the Pentagon from the conference room windows.

They returned to their hotel rooms after a few hours not knowing what to do, Mohler said. She and a colleague decided to donate blood to the Red Cross. The lines were already long when they arrived, and they were told they should leave around lunch time because the organization had sufficient donations.

Mohler added she eventually found a flight going to Kansas City four days later at the Dulles International Airport.

“It wasn’t home, but I had family there,” she said. “I never used my return ticket, dated Sept. 11, 2001, but I’ve kept it all these years.”

Sandy Fagan said her son was in the U.S. Army at the time, stationed outside the Pentagon, and was part of rescue operations. She said he told her he “couldn’t get the picture out of his head.”

Former Mayor John Dunbar said he and Sean Larkin pushed to install the Yountville memorial after Larkin in 2009 told him about a program — from the September 11 Families Association and the New York and New Jersey Port Authority — that was offering artifacts from the 9/11 site for public display.

Since dedicating the memorial in 2011, Dunbar said, he’s heard more and more stories about the personal connections that locals have with to 9/11.

“I didn’t realize at that time the stories, like Mayor Mohler was just sharing, how personal our connection is here in Yountville 3000 miles away to what happened in New York,” he said.

Dunbar noted that Napa’s mayors were on a trip in Washington, D.C., at the time of the attacks, and some residents — such as former Yountville Town Council Vice Mayor Lewis Chilton — were in New York and lost colleges at the time the towers fell.

“Each year I’ve heard more stories like that, from our residents,” Dunbar said. “And sometimes we have visitors here in our town that just stop by and they share their personal stories. So that’s why it matters we have this memorial here.

“It’s also why we have the memorial garden in Napa and the memorial display in front of the American Canyon administration building. Because we here in the Napa Valley are so connected to those lives that were lost, and our lives are changed forever.”

Dunbar noted the early morning timing of the remembrance was, for some, a little inconvenient. But the point, he said, was to have a moment of silence at 7:28 a.m. — the moment the North Tower of the World Trade Center fell.

“One of the most important things to me about this memorial is that it lives longer than all of us,” Dunbar said. “Regardless of who’s here in person on September 11, every year, we are all here in spirit.”

Napa 9/11 Memorial Garden

Over 100 people — including first responders, local political figures and many more community members — gathered at 11 a.m. at the city of Napa’s memorial garden.

The ceremony also involved several speakers, including religious figures such as the Rev. Kaye Whitney, who led the closing prayer of the ceremony that reflected on the impact of 9/11.

“There was loss, but there was a coming together of community, a renewal of the soul of our country as we faced the tragedy together,” Whitney said. “There was a recognition of the reality that we are not immune to the horrors of war, and it allows us to have empathy for and with those who are dealing with war and the aftereffects of war.”

Napa City Council member Bernie Narvaez emceed the ceremony — put on by the Napa Sunrise Rotary — and spoke to the efforts of the first responders who immediately rushed to the scene to save lives following the terrorist attacks.

That included 343 firefighters and paramedics, 23 New York City police officers and 37 New York Port Authority police officers who died in their efforts to save others, Narvaez said.

Narvaez, among much else, also highlighted the efforts of those on United Airlines Flight 93 to stage a counterattack against the terrorists after they realized the plane had been hijacked.

Former Napa County Supervisor Brad Wagenknect, a Napa middle school teacher in 2001, said his 160 students would watch a five-minute clip of the daily news in class each day then discuss it.

“We may have not always known the why, but we had a good idea of what the what that was happening was,” he said.

But on Sept. 11, 2001, the students had an “inkling something big had happened.” The 12-year-old students had no context to understand how big the attacks were, Wagenknect said, but seeing the adults in their lives “just punched in the gut” brought home that point.

“Students asked: what does this mean? Are we going to war? Who will we annihilate? Who did this? How could this happen? Why did they do this? What should we do? What’s going to happen to New York? Can you imagine being there?,” Wagenknect said.

Wagenknect added that he told his students what was publicly known, that the United States would respond and that the day would be forever etched in their memory. Today, he said, those students are 34 years old, some with children about to enter middle school.

Wagenknect wondered how a discussion with his students from 2001 would go now — and whether they would think the United States had learned appropriate lessons in years since.

“We owe a great deal to the heroes of that day,” Wagenknect said. “Have we lived up to that debt?”

American Canyon Patriot’s Day Remembrance Ceremony

In the city of American Canyon, the Fire Protection District, in partnership with the Napa County Sheriff’s Office Color Guard, hosted a memorial service to those who died in the line of duty on 9/11.

The small gathering of first responders, community members and city officials commenced at 11 a.m. at the American Canyon Police and Fire Administration Headquarters.

The American Canyon Fire Service is deep in tradition, with one being the Bell Ceremony.

Throughout the day and night on Sept. 11, each alarm was sounded by a bell summoning brave souls to fight fires and place their lives in jeopardy for the good of their fellow citizens.

When the fire was out and the alarm had come to an end, the bell signaled to all the completion of the call. Firefighters died in the line of duty, the ultimate sacrifice. A mournful toll announced comrades passing.

The American Canyon Fire Protection District utilizes this tradition as a symbol to reflect honor and respect to those who have given so much.

Fire Chief Geoff Belyea, the Master of Ceremonies, said, “As time elapses, it is all of our responsibility to continue to remember and honor all of the tragic loss that occurred that fateful day.”

American Canyon Police Police Chief Rick Greenberg said, “For those of us in law enforcement, firefighters, and first responders, September 11th was a day that called us to duty like never before.”

“We witnessed incredible acts of heroism and selflessness as our fellow officers and first responders rushed into danger to save lives, often sacrificing their own,” Greenberg said.

“Their bravery and unwavering commitment to protecting our communities and our nation serve as a testament to the best qualities of the men and women who wear the uniform.”

Chairman of the Fire Board of Directors Leon Garcia said he and his wife visited memorial in New York and we watched as family members grieved their loved ones. They ran their hands along names of those lost, etched in the marble.

“Their grief was palpable. We as a community can lift them up by remembering them, their loved ones and all that they lost,” he said.

The American Canyon Fire Board, Napa County District 5 Supervisor Belia Ramos, City Manager Jason Holley, Napa County Sheriff Oscar Ortiz and members of American Canyon Police Department and the American Canyon Community came together to remember this important date in history.

The community of American Canyon acquired a steel piece of the Twin Towers at the World Trade Center from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. It stands as a memorial for 9/11 at the American Canyon Police and Fire Administration Headquarters.

“Together we can ensure that the sacrifices made on that day are never forgotten,” Greenberg said.

Local artist Alizabeth Thomas displayed work inspired by her mother, Laurie Conville, who was a firefighter in Shingle Springs.

“I interviewed her before making this piece to get some firsthand insight, including her thoughts about the 9/11 tragedy,” read a description of the painting’s inspiration. “She said something surprising; ‘If those firefighters knew what they would face that day, they would have still gone to work.’”

Her piece honored the 343 firefighters who died that day.

“Our challenge today and for the rest of our lives is to never forget,” American Canyon Fire Battalion Chief Ron Prettyman said. “Never forget the American resilience, American patriotism and most importantly, American unity.”

You can reach Intern Emma Molloy at emma.molloy@pressdemocrat.com.

