Three Napa County high schools — Justin-Siena, Vintage and Napa — came together Aug. 20 with a single purpose: to fight cancer.

Students hosted a Relay for Life to raise funds for the American Cancer Society and to benefit community members battling cancer, such as Gracey Marek, a 2023 Napa High graduate recently diagnosed with stage 4 cancer, and Lee Shaw, a chaplain with Napa Fire who has bone cancer.

“It was the first time our three schools worked together. We all met over the summer and talked about the event,” said Gianna Wilkens, student body president at Vintage. “We wouldn’t have been able to do it without the collaboration.”

She joined classmate Tanner Carmichel to organize the event, along with Justin-Siena student body co-presidents Ava Flores, Chance Kelly and Carolina Neeb, and Napa High School student body president Finnegan McGrath.

The fundraiser traditionally is hosted by Justin-Siena in April, but this year it was held earlier and became a multi-school effort.

“Relay for Life is a really special event for me because, like so many people in our community, I have been affected by a loved one with cancer,” Wilkens said. Her sister was diagnosed with cancer in 2022 and is now in remission, she said.

The event featured teams of participants taking turns walking or running around Justin-Siena’s Dodd Stadium track to raise awareness and funds for cancer research, patient support and education.

About 250 people participated and raised over $2,500, walking over 400 miles.

There also was a bake sale and shirts for sale designed by student Tiffany Robinson with a “3 Schools: 1 Cause” logo. Funds from the sales were donated to the Marek family.

“The support has been overwhelming and humbling. So thankful!” said Gracey Marek’s father, Sean Marek, in a text.

Christine Marek, Gracey’s grandmother, attended the relay.

“It was a great event which really brings the idea of fighting cancer and wanting to support research,” she said.

“So wonderful to see all the teens from the local schools aware and joining together for fighting cancer.”

Shelby Cramer-Padgett, a senior at Justin-Siena, collected video messages of love and support for both Marek and Shaw.

People battling cancer led the relay’s final lap, and the closing ceremony was presented by the student body presidents. Robert Sims, the grandfather of a Vintage High School leader, performed live music during the relay.

“It showed that we are all here for each other. It was very powerful,” said Flores, of Justin-Siena.

“If we can at least make a dent in people’s medical expenses, just a little can go a long way.”

Megan Dominici, director of outreach at Justin-Siena, helped students organize the event.

“Walking for Chaplain Lee Shaw was absolutely amazing. He is such an important person in our community,” Dominici said.

She said students learned about Shaw’s cancer diagnosis only days before the event, “so it was easy to decide to include him in our Relay.”

Shaw recently visited Justin-Siena’s campus for the Every 15 Minutes program, which challenges students to think about driving while drunk, personal safety and the responsibility of making mature decisions.

“I am inspired by the collaboration and initiative shown by Justin-Siena, Napa and Vintage High student leaders to put on this relay,” said McGrath, of Napa High School.

Students from the three schools said they hope to collaborate on future community events, including next year’s Relay for Life.

You can reach Intern Emma Molloy at emma.molloy@pressdemocrat.com.