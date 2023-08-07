The rich are getting richer, and have been for some time.

Across the nation, wages have continued to rise this year despite the Federal Reserve's efforts to temper inflation. In June, average weekly earnings grew at a higher rate than the Consumer Price Index, the nation's primary inflation indicator.

While pay is increasing across income levels, the historical growth for high-income jobs has been most profound. High-income jobs have grown 69% over the past 50 years—more than both middle- and lower-income jobs, a Pew Trusts analysis shows.

The highest earners in the U.S. are what you'd expect: doctors and other medical professionals, engineers, tech workers, executives, and corporate leaders. Nationally, the 50 top-paying jobs all require at least a bachelor's degree, and many require a master's, doctorate, or another professional degree. Indeed, Bureau of Labor Statistics data shows that higher degree holders earn more in a typical week and face lower rates of unemployment.

Still, the exact positions that pay the most vary depending on where in the country you are located. Stacker used Bureau of Labor Statistics data to find the 50 highest-paying jobs in Napa. Jobs are ranked by their median annual pay as of May 2022, so jobs without annual compensation estimates available were excluded from this analysis.

#50. Instructional coordinators

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

- Median annual wage: $98,280

- Median hourly wage: $47.25

- Total employment: 60 people (0.8 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)



#49. Project management specialists

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

- Median annual wage: $98,440

- Median hourly wage: $47.33

- Total employment: 220 people (3.01 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)



#48. Engineers, all other

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

- Median annual wage: $100,190

- Median hourly wage: $48.17

- Total employment: 40 people (0.51 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)



#47. Personal financial advisors

Canva

- Median annual wage: $101,680

- Median hourly wage: $48.89

- Total employment: 100 people (1.31 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)



#45. Middle school teachers, except special and career/technical education (tie)

Lopolo // Shutterstock

- Median annual wage: $101,720

- Median hourly wage: Not available

- Total employment: 140 people (1.9 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)



#45. Network and computer systems administrators (tie)

Arjuna Kodisinghe // Shutterstock

- Median annual wage: $101,720

- Median hourly wage: $48.90

- Total employment: 70 people (0.94 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)



#44. Urban and regional planners

Chad McDermott // Shutterstock

- Median annual wage: $102,550

- Median hourly wage: $49.30

- Total employment: 50 people (0.64 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)



#43. Facilities managers

Quality Stock Arts // Shutterstock

- Median annual wage: $102,660

- Median hourly wage: $49.36

- Total employment: 170 people (2.26 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)



#42. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

- Median annual wage: $103,020

- Median hourly wage: $49.53

- Total employment: 50 people (0.72 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)



#41. Civil engineers

Canva

- Median annual wage: $103,500

- Median hourly wage: $49.76

- Total employment: 100 people (1.33 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)



#40. Career/technical education teachers, postsecondary

industryviews // Shutterstock

- Median annual wage: $104,020

- Median hourly wage: $50.01

- Total employment: 30 people (0.45 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)



#39. Surveyors

Freedy // Shutterstock

- Median annual wage: $104,960

- Median hourly wage: $50.46

- Total employment: 30 people (0.41 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)



#38. Construction and building inspectors

Canva

- Median annual wage: $105,500

- Median hourly wage: $50.72

- Total employment: 30 people (0.45 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)



#37. Administrative services managers

creativemarc // Shutterstock

- Median annual wage: $106,140

- Median hourly wage: $51.03

- Total employment: 140 people (1.92 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)



#36. Occupational therapists

ABO PHOTOGRAPHY // Shutterstock

- Median annual wage: $107,690

- Median hourly wage: $51.77

- Total employment: 30 people (0.43 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)



#35. General and operations managers

Canva

- Median annual wage: $108,400

- Median hourly wage: $52.12

- Total employment: 1,330 people (18.01 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)



#34. Industrial engineers

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

- Median annual wage: $110,460

- Median hourly wage: $53.11

- Total employment: 30 people (0.46 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

