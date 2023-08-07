50 highest-paying jobs in Napa, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics
The rich are getting richer, and have been for some time.
Across the nation, wages have continued to rise this year despite the Federal Reserve's efforts to temper inflation. In June, average weekly earnings grew at a higher rate than the Consumer Price Index, the nation's primary inflation indicator.
While pay is increasing across income levels, the historical growth for high-income jobs has been most profound. High-income jobs have grown 69% over the past 50 years—more than both middle- and lower-income jobs, a Pew Trusts analysis shows.
The highest earners in the U.S. are what you'd expect: doctors and other medical professionals, engineers, tech workers, executives, and corporate leaders. Nationally, the 50 top-paying jobs all require at least a bachelor's degree, and many require a master's, doctorate, or another professional degree. Indeed, Bureau of Labor Statistics data shows that higher degree holders earn more in a typical week and face lower rates of unemployment.
Still, the exact positions that pay the most vary depending on where in the country you are located. Stacker used Bureau of Labor Statistics data to find the 50 highest-paying jobs in Napa. Jobs are ranked by their median annual pay as of May 2022, so jobs without annual compensation estimates available were excluded from this analysis.
#50. Instructional coordinators
- Median annual wage: $98,280
- Median hourly wage: $47.25
- Total employment: 60 people (0.8 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
#49. Project management specialists
- Median annual wage: $98,440
- Median hourly wage: $47.33
- Total employment: 220 people (3.01 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
#48. Engineers, all other
- Median annual wage: $100,190
- Median hourly wage: $48.17
- Total employment: 40 people (0.51 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
#47. Personal financial advisors
- Median annual wage: $101,680
- Median hourly wage: $48.89
- Total employment: 100 people (1.31 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
#45. Middle school teachers, except special and career/technical education (tie)
- Median annual wage: $101,720
- Median hourly wage: Not available
- Total employment: 140 people (1.9 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
#45. Network and computer systems administrators (tie)
- Median annual wage: $101,720
- Median hourly wage: $48.90
- Total employment: 70 people (0.94 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
#44. Urban and regional planners
- Median annual wage: $102,550
- Median hourly wage: $49.30
- Total employment: 50 people (0.64 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
#43. Facilities managers
- Median annual wage: $102,660
- Median hourly wage: $49.36
- Total employment: 170 people (2.26 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
#42. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators
- Median annual wage: $103,020
- Median hourly wage: $49.53
- Total employment: 50 people (0.72 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
#41. Civil engineers
- Median annual wage: $103,500
- Median hourly wage: $49.76
- Total employment: 100 people (1.33 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
#40. Career/technical education teachers, postsecondary
- Median annual wage: $104,020
- Median hourly wage: $50.01
- Total employment: 30 people (0.45 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
#39. Surveyors
- Median annual wage: $104,960
- Median hourly wage: $50.46
- Total employment: 30 people (0.41 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
#38. Construction and building inspectors
- Median annual wage: $105,500
- Median hourly wage: $50.72
- Total employment: 30 people (0.45 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
#37. Administrative services managers
- Median annual wage: $106,140
- Median hourly wage: $51.03
- Total employment: 140 people (1.92 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
#36. Occupational therapists
- Median annual wage: $107,690
- Median hourly wage: $51.77
- Total employment: 30 people (0.43 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
#35. General and operations managers
- Median annual wage: $108,400
- Median hourly wage: $52.12
- Total employment: 1,330 people (18.01 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
#34. Industrial engineers
- Median annual wage: $110,460
- Median hourly wage: $53.11
- Total employment: 30 people (0.46 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)
