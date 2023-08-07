50 highest-paying jobs in Napa, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics

Stacker ranked the 50 highest-paying jobs in Napa, using annual compensation data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.|
STACKER
August 7, 2023, 2:21PM

The rich are getting richer, and have been for some time.

Across the nation, wages have continued to rise this year despite the Federal Reserve's efforts to temper inflation. In June, average weekly earnings grew at a higher rate than the Consumer Price Index, the nation's primary inflation indicator.

While pay is increasing across income levels, the historical growth for high-income jobs has been most profound. High-income jobs have grown 69% over the past 50 years—more than both middle- and lower-income jobs, a Pew Trusts analysis shows.

The highest earners in the U.S. are what you'd expect: doctors and other medical professionals, engineers, tech workers, executives, and corporate leaders. Nationally, the 50 top-paying jobs all require at least a bachelor's degree, and many require a master's, doctorate, or another professional degree. Indeed, Bureau of Labor Statistics data shows that higher degree holders earn more in a typical week and face lower rates of unemployment.

Still, the exact positions that pay the most vary depending on where in the country you are located. Stacker used Bureau of Labor Statistics data to find the 50 highest-paying jobs in Napa. Jobs are ranked by their median annual pay as of May 2022, so jobs without annual compensation estimates available were excluded from this analysis.

#50. Instructional coordinators

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

- Median annual wage: $98,280
- Median hourly wage: $47.25
- Total employment: 60 people (0.8 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#49. Project management specialists

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

- Median annual wage: $98,440
- Median hourly wage: $47.33
- Total employment: 220 people (3.01 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#48. Engineers, all other

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

- Median annual wage: $100,190
- Median hourly wage: $48.17
- Total employment: 40 people (0.51 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#47. Personal financial advisors

Canva

- Median annual wage: $101,680
- Median hourly wage: $48.89
- Total employment: 100 people (1.31 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#45. Middle school teachers, except special and career/technical education (tie)

Lopolo // Shutterstock

- Median annual wage: $101,720
- Median hourly wage: Not available
- Total employment: 140 people (1.9 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#45. Network and computer systems administrators (tie)

Arjuna Kodisinghe // Shutterstock

- Median annual wage: $101,720
- Median hourly wage: $48.90
- Total employment: 70 people (0.94 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#44. Urban and regional planners

Chad McDermott // Shutterstock

- Median annual wage: $102,550
- Median hourly wage: $49.30
- Total employment: 50 people (0.64 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#43. Facilities managers

Quality Stock Arts // Shutterstock

- Median annual wage: $102,660
- Median hourly wage: $49.36
- Total employment: 170 people (2.26 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#42. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

- Median annual wage: $103,020
- Median hourly wage: $49.53
- Total employment: 50 people (0.72 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#41. Civil engineers

Canva

- Median annual wage: $103,500
- Median hourly wage: $49.76
- Total employment: 100 people (1.33 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#40. Career/technical education teachers, postsecondary

industryviews // Shutterstock

- Median annual wage: $104,020
- Median hourly wage: $50.01
- Total employment: 30 people (0.45 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#39. Surveyors

Freedy // Shutterstock

- Median annual wage: $104,960
- Median hourly wage: $50.46
- Total employment: 30 people (0.41 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#38. Construction and building inspectors

Canva

- Median annual wage: $105,500
- Median hourly wage: $50.72
- Total employment: 30 people (0.45 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#37. Administrative services managers

creativemarc // Shutterstock

- Median annual wage: $106,140
- Median hourly wage: $51.03
- Total employment: 140 people (1.92 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#36. Occupational therapists

ABO PHOTOGRAPHY // Shutterstock

- Median annual wage: $107,690
- Median hourly wage: $51.77
- Total employment: 30 people (0.43 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#35. General and operations managers

Canva

- Median annual wage: $108,400
- Median hourly wage: $52.12
- Total employment: 1,330 people (18.01 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#34. Industrial engineers

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

- Median annual wage: $110,460
- Median hourly wage: $53.11
- Total employment: 30 people (0.46 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#33. Dental hygienists

Canva

- Median annual wage: $111,500
- Median hourly wage: $53.61
- Total employment: 100 people (1.41 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#32. Mental health and substance abuse social workers

DGLimages // Shutterstock

- Median annual wage: $112,070
- Median hourly wage: $53.88
- Total employment: 180 people (2.45 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#31. Speech-language pathologists

Canva

- Median annual wage: $112,980
- Median hourly wage: $54.32
- Total employment: 40 people (0.61 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#30. School psychologists

VH-studio // Shutterstock

- Median annual wage: $115,430
- Median hourly wage: $55.49
- Total employment: 40 people (0.56 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#29. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

goodluz // Shutterstock

- Median annual wage: $115,740
- Median hourly wage: $55.64
- Total employment: 130 people (1.71 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#28. Farmers, ranchers, and other agricultural managers

Syda Productions // Shutterstock

- Median annual wage: $118,650
- Median hourly wage: $57.04
- Total employment: 80 people (1.12 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#27. Police and sheriff's patrol officers

pio3 // Shutterstock

- Median annual wage: $120,940
- Median hourly wage: $58.15
- Total employment: 270 people (3.67 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#26. Computer systems analysts

Canva

- Median annual wage: $120,970
- Median hourly wage: $58.16
- Total employment: 70 people (0.96 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#25. Sales managers

Canva

- Median annual wage: $122,950
- Median hourly wage: $59.11
- Total employment: 440 people (5.99 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#24. Medical and health services managers

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

- Median annual wage: $125,650
- Median hourly wage: $60.41
- Total employment: 200 people (2.65 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#23. Physical therapists

Aykut Erdogdu // Shutterstock

- Median annual wage: $128,210
- Median hourly wage: $61.64
- Total employment: 70 people (0.93 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#22. Software developers

Roman Samborskyi // Shutterstock

- Median annual wage: $128,580
- Median hourly wage: $61.82
- Total employment: 100 people (1.38 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#21. Education administrators, postsecondary

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

- Median annual wage: $129,870
- Median hourly wage: $62.44
- Total employment: 40 people (0.57 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#20. Education administrators, all other

Canva

- Median annual wage: $130,000
- Median hourly wage: $62.50
- Total employment: Not available

#19. Managers, all other

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

- Median annual wage: $130,020
- Median hourly wage: $62.51
- Total employment: 220 people (3.02 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#18. Human resources managers

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

- Median annual wage: $130,540
- Median hourly wage: $62.76
- Total employment: 100 people (1.33 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#17. Clinical and counseling psychologists

fizkes // Shutterstock

- Median annual wage: $131,900
- Median hourly wage: $63.41
- Total employment: 90 people (1.16 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#16. Education administrators, kindergarten through secondary

Canva

- Median annual wage: $131,930
- Median hourly wage: Not available
- Total employment: 70 people (1.01 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#15. Construction managers

Canva

- Median annual wage: $132,840
- Median hourly wage: $63.87
- Total employment: 140 people (1.86 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#14. Industrial production managers

Sunshine Seeds // Shutterstock

- Median annual wage: $134,770
- Median hourly wage: $64.79
- Total employment: 210 people (2.9 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#13. Art, drama, and music teachers, postsecondary

Pressmaster // Shutterstock

- Median annual wage: $137,020
- Median hourly wage: Not available
- Total employment: 40 people (0.49 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#12. Registered nurses

Rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

- Median annual wage: $137,260
- Median hourly wage: $65.99
- Total employment: 1,420 people (19.19 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#11. Marketing managers

fizkes // Shutterstock

- Median annual wage: $145,320
- Median hourly wage: $69.87
- Total employment: 130 people (1.79 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#10. Financial managers

Canva

- Median annual wage: $151,850
- Median hourly wage: $73.01
- Total employment: 340 people (4.58 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#9. Computer and information systems managers

Frame Stock Footage // Shutterstock

- Median annual wage: $159,830
- Median hourly wage: $76.84
- Total employment: 100 people (1.3 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#8. Pharmacists

Canva

- Median annual wage: $161,450
- Median hourly wage: $77.62
- Total employment: 130 people (1.77 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#7. Architectural and engineering managers

Canva

- Median annual wage: $163,300
- Median hourly wage: $78.51
- Total employment: 60 people (0.87 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#6. Lawyers

Canva

- Median annual wage: $170,960
- Median hourly wage: $82.19
- Total employment: 150 people (2.07 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#5. Physician assistants

Stokkete // Shutterstock

- Median annual wage: $173,460
- Median hourly wage: $83.40
- Total employment: 30 people (0.43 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#4. Dentists, general

Canva

- Median annual wage: $177,410
- Median hourly wage: $85.29
- Total employment: 80 people (1.03 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#3. Nurse practitioners

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

- Median annual wage: $206,130
- Median hourly wage: $99.10
- Total employment: 70 people (0.95 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#2. Chief executives

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

- Median annual wage: $209,720
- Median hourly wage: $100.83
- Total employment: 140 people (1.94 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#1. Family medicine physicians

Canva

- Median annual wage: Exact median salary unknown; at least $239,200 per year or $115 per hour
- Total employment: 50 people (0.68 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

