The U.S. may be one of the wealthiest countries in the world, but financial inequality prevails within its borders. That divide is growing, especially between the poorest and richest U.S. residents.

The middle class is shrinking. In 2021, just half of adults lived in a middle-income household, a huge drop from 61% in the 70s. This dip meant some middle-class adults broke into the high-income bracket. At the same time, the share of lower-income residents is growing: 29% of adults lived in low-income households in 2021, compared to 25% in 1971.

Wages over this period grew at all income levels, but the rich got significantly higher bumps. Pew Charitable Trusts found that high incomes grew 69% over the past 50 years, while low incomes grew just 45%. The COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated and further exposed these harsh financial gaps.

The difference in pay for the highest- and lowest-paying jobs in the U.S. last year was over eightfold: from about $28,000 for entertainment attendants to over $251,000 for physicians. Nationally, most of the lowest-paying jobs are in the leisure and accommodation fields: think folks who work in food establishments, at hotels, at recreational facilities like pools and amusement parks, and other service jobs.

Stacker used Bureau of Labor Statistics data to find the 50 lowest-paying jobs in Napa. Jobs are ranked by their median annual pay as of May 2022. Any jobs without annual compensation figures available were excluded from this analysis.

#50. Data entry keyers

Undrey // Shutterstock

- Median annual wage: $39,670

- Median hourly wage: $19.07

- Total employment: 40 people (0.51 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)



#49. Butchers and meat cutters

Canva

- Median annual wage: $39,360

- Median hourly wage: $18.93

- Total employment: 90 people (1.22 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)



#48. Merchandise displayers and window trimmers

zhu difeng // Shutterstock

- Median annual wage: $39,270

- Median hourly wage: $18.88

- Total employment: 40 people (0.54 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)



#47. Demonstrators and product promoters

Canva

- Median annual wage: $39,250

- Median hourly wage: $18.87

- Total employment: 1,120 people (15.15 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)



#46. Teaching assistants, except postsecondary

Paul.J.West // Shutterstock

- Median annual wage: $38,970

- Median hourly wage: Not available

- Total employment: 420 people (5.63 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)



#45. Tutors

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

- Median annual wage: $38,910

- Median hourly wage: $18.71

- Total employment: 60 people (0.77 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)



#44. Security guards

Canva

- Median annual wage: $38,890

- Median hourly wage: $18.70

- Total employment: 770 people (10.34 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)



#43. Laborers and freight, stock, and material movers, hand

Canva

- Median annual wage: $38,710

- Median hourly wage: $18.61

- Total employment: 1,050 people (14.21 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)



#42. Preschool teachers, except special education

Canva

- Median annual wage: $38,670

- Median hourly wage: $18.59

- Total employment: 160 people (2.18 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)



#41. Reservation and transportation ticket agents and travel clerks

VGstockstudio // Shutterstock

- Median annual wage: $38,210

- Median hourly wage: $18.37

- Total employment: 70 people (0.92 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)



#40. Bakers

Canva

- Median annual wage: $38,110

- Median hourly wage: $18.32

- Total employment: 120 people (1.61 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)



#39. Miscellaneous assemblers and fabricators

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

- Median annual wage: $38,010

- Median hourly wage: $18.28

- Total employment: 400 people (5.46 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)



#38. Tour and travel guides

Canva

- Median annual wage: $38,000

- Median hourly wage: $18.27

- Total employment: 90 people (1.25 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)



#37. Veterinary assistants and laboratory animal caretakers

Canva

- Median annual wage: $37,980

- Median hourly wage: $18.26

- Total employment: 40 people (0.48 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)



#36. Cooks, short order

Jason Person // Shutterstock

- Median annual wage: $37,940

- Median hourly wage: $18.24

- Total employment: 110 people (1.48 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)



#35. Retail salespersons

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

- Median annual wage: $37,910

- Median hourly wage: $18.23

- Total employment: 1,770 people (23.95 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

