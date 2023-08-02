State Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry has secured $500,000 in funding for pedestrian crosswalk improvements at the intersection of Main and Spring streets in St. Helena, her office announced earlier this month.

The Winters Democrat, who also serves as Assembly speaker pro tempore, was able to get the money secured in the state budget, according to a news release issued Tuesday.

The city of St. Helena has a project ready to improve the crosswalks in the section of Main Street by adding bulb-out sidewalk extensions, improved lighting, rectangular rapid flashing beacons, pavement markings, warning signage and more, according to the news release.

Caltrans has given the city approval to move forward with the project.

The intersection in question is heavily traveled, given that St. Helena’s Main Street is also Highway 29 — the main north-south connector between Napa County’s cities.

Aguiar-Curry noted in the release that the intersection has been the site of “too many collisions and pedestrian injuries,” including a hit-and-run last year that injured a man crossing the street in a motorized wheelchair.

“Safety is my most important job as an assemblymember,” Aguiar-Curry said in the release. “I’m proud to be able to contribute to keeping my constituents and our visitors safe with this project.”