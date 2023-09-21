6 drivers, 1 pedestrian arrested during Napa DUI checkpoint

MADISON SMALSTIG
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 21, 2023, 3:49PM
Forty-two people were cited or arrested during a driving under the influence checkpoint last weekend in Napa.

Just over 700 vehicles passed through the checkpoint from 7 p.m. Saturday to 1 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Soscol Avenue, according a Napa Police Department news release.

Six drivers were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. One was driving with a suspended license and their car was impounded, Sgt. Aaron Medina said Thursday.

One pedestrian was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication.

Twenty-six drivers were cited for driving without a license. Four were cited for having a suspended license and their cars were seized.

Five drivers were cited on suspicion of moving violations, Medina said.

The checkpoint was paid for by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @madi.smals.

