Tarla Mediterranean Bar and Grill serves traditional Turkish and Greek foods as well as specials. Menu pricing ranges between $15 and $38.

This week, we caught up with chef Kadriye Baspehlivan at Tarla Mediterranean Bar and Grill in Napa. Tarla serves the best of foods from Turkey and Greece with thoughtfully chosen local ingredients, including dishes like Stuffed Eggplant, Spanikopita, Moroccan Lamb Shank and Whole Branzino Fish.

We offered nine questions to Baspehlivan. Here’s a sampling of our conversation.

The Press Democrat: What inspired you to get into cooking?

Kadriye Baspehlivan: I’m from Turkey, and I grew up with my grandmother pushing me to cooking a lot and they taught me. I have been cooking since I was 7. After that, my mother was a working mother, so I started to cook for my siblings and that was when I saw I loved to cook. At the time, it was a hobby. When I came to America in 2007 … I studied in the city college in business administration … and graduated from the Culinary (Institute) of America in 21 months.

PD: How would you describe your restaurant’s atmosphere?

Baspehlivan: Tarla is my home. I was here in 2016 to 2018, and then left and came back in 2022. In Napa there is not another Turkish and Greek restaurant. I feel as if it is my own restaurant, as if I am not just the executive chef. I am Turkish and my great-grandparents migrated from Greece. With my mother heart, I combine the ingredients together. It comes from my knowledge of this really ancient cuisine and traditional ethnic cooking style.

PD: What is the most popular dish on your menu?

Baspehlivan: The octopus salad I created in 2016. I am the first chef to have an octopus salad in the whole valley. Also, the branzino is popular. I brought that to Napa at the end of 2014. It’s a Mediterranean sea bass, it comes every day with Turkish Airlines. The braised short ribs with wild mushroom truffle risotto is our signature dish.

PD: What’s your favorite restaurant to visit in your off hours?

Baspehlivan: My son and I really enjoy Asian cuisine and sushi. We like Morimoto and Yak and Yeti, a Nepalese-Himalayan restaurant.

PD: What do you enjoy doing when you’re not cooking?

Baspehlivan: Quality time with my son is very important for me. During the season we like to kite together, I taught him. We like to swim together at Lake Tahoe, and every year we go to Mexico on vacation.

PD: What is your favorite wine to enjoy at home?

Baspehlivan: I like to have a Duckhorn sauvignon blanc from St. Helena, especially with my seafood. I like cold wines and white wines more than red wines.

PD: What makes the Napa dining scene unique?

Baspehlivan: Napa is for our industry the perfect space. It’s a well-known county and city all over the world. And the chefs cook with Napa wines and things they make for us special. I feel the wines here even smell like Napa.

PD: Do you have your own farm or a favorite purveyor you work with?

Baspehlivan: I work with Regusci to get eggplant. Their eggplants are awesome. I use them in all varieties for the baba ghanoush, my stuffed eggplant, all kinds of things. And my specials of course. In the winter I’m going to bring back eggplant jam. Different, right? I will serve it with specials and the antipasto display.

PD: What do you hope to see for the future at Tarla?

Baspehlivan: I would love to have my Michelin Guide back. After I left Tarla, we lost the guide and I would like to have it back again. And you know what, I would love to be a baker, have my own bakery. I am a savory chef, but during COVID (lockdown) I trained myself in my kitchen at home. A baker friend gave me a 35-year-old sourdough starter, and I use it now in all my breads. I would love to have a savory bakery someday. I want to play with dough and make my money with water and flour, like every chef wants to do.

Dahlia Ghabour is an award-winning food writer with reporting experience in Florida and Kentucky. Contact them at dghabour@gmail.com and on Twitter at @dghabour.