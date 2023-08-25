The city of Calistoga is advising residents to avoid the area of Calistoga Elementary School on Saturday as first responders conduct an active shooter drill at the campus.

The drill, which will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the school, will shut down Berry Street from the Berry Street Bridge to Cedar Street.

Residents will not be allowed to drive through or park on this segment of road from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., as well as the fire department’s public parking lot at 1113 Washington St.

“The purpose of the training drill is to simulate a live active shooter on the campus,” the city said in a news release.

People in the area need not be alarmed by the large presence of law enforcement and first responders, the city said, which will include the Calistoga Police Department, the Napa County Sheriff’s Office, the Calistoga Fire Department, Cal Fire, American Medical Response and Calistoga Joint Unified School District.

Questions regarding the training may be directed to the Calistoga Police dispatch at 707-942-2810.

