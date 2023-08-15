Actor Keanu Reeves returns to music after 20-plus-year hiatus with tour stop in Napa

What: Dogstar’s “Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees” tour

Actor Keanu Reeves and his band, Dogstar, are returning with new music for the first time in over 20 years.

The band is set to play the Uptown Theatre on Aug. 22 as part of a 31-stop tour that started Aug. 10 in Hermosa Beach and will conclude Dec. 20 in Nashville, Tennessee.

The ‘90s alternative rock band had not released music since the early 2000s until July 19, when it dropped a new single, “Everything Turns Around,” followed by another single, “Breach,” and an accompanying music video Aug. 11.

Two days later, the band posted on its Facebook page, “Do you want more bass? Listen to our new song ‘Breach’ now.” The song includes a resounding bass solo from Reeves.

Dogstar is comprised of Reeves on bass; Bret Domrose as vocalist and guitarist; and Rob Mailhouse on drums. The band took a hiatus in 2002 when Reeves decided to focus on his acting career.

The group was resurrected earlier this year when it performed at BottleRock Napa Valley in May. Shortly after, the “Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees Tour” was announced and will follow with an album release this fall.

Though the Napa concert is listed as sold-out on the band’s website, tickets are still available through Ticketmaster.

This isn’t the first time Reeves has surprised audiences with a return. His character Neo from the 1999 smash hit “The Matrix” was brought back to the big screen in 2021’s “The Matrix Resurrections,” 18 years after the franchise released its third — and believed to be final at the time — chapter.

Since 2014, he also found success with the role of John Wick in the eponymous neo-noir action thriller series. The most recent, “John Wick: Chapter 4,” premiered earlier this year.

But now the actor is turning his attention back to music.

“It feels like a fun summer song to us. It has an uplifting message and a positive vibe that hopefully makes your day a little bit lighter,” the band said of its new single in a statement to Rolling Stone.

“It’s one of our favorite songs to play live and can’t wait to share it on our upcoming tour.”

Dogstar’s upcoming album, “Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees,” will drop Oct. 6. It’s produced by Dillon Street Records, and will include the new single.

