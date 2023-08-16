Already struggling Calistoga restaurants now face competition from newly approved food trucks

DEREK MOORE
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 16, 2023, 12:12PM
At Evangeline on a recent Friday night, owner Sasan Nayeri greeted guests by name while his chefs plated such classic French-Creole dishes as shrimp etouffee and steak frites in the kitchen.

Evenings like this, at the peak of the summer tourist season, used to represent the high water mark financially for the bistro, which is just off Lincoln Avenue, Calistoga’s main drag.

Not anymore.

Fewer than 100 reservations were on the books this evening — down about 50 for comparable summer nights. Nayeri scheduled three servers — less than half the staff for a normal weekend shift.

The 38-year-old proprietor said he had to lay off several employees due to business being off by a staggering 40%.

“That’s the hardest part for me,” he said. “I mean, all the money and everything aside, just people who have helped you through those difficult times, and you have no choice but to let them go.”

Many Calistoga restaurateurs said they are struggling amid a storm of economic challenges, including a strong dollar luring tourists overseas, inflation, rising labor costs and difficulty finding and retaining employees.

Fierce competition is another factor. On the east side of Calistoga, the high-end Four Seasons Napa Valley and Solage Resort & Spa offer several on-site dining options, bars and coffee klatches, which means guests never have to venture into town for those amenities.

“It’s important to support the local businesses.” Eric Reichert, president and CEO of the Calistoga Chamber of Commerce

Down the valley, a revitalized downtown Napa draws large crowds to restaurants, hotels and live music venues.

Calistoga bills itself as the laid-back, authentic alternative to Wine Country’s bubbly glitz. But some worry the city is feeling a little too chill these days.

“I got a text yesterday from another restaurateur asking how slow we are because they’re sucking wind pretty bad,” said Dan Kaiser, who owns Johnny’s Bar and Restaurant in the Mount View Hotel on Lincoln Avenue.

“That surprised me because they’re one of the biggest restaurants in town.”

On Tuesday, Calistoga city leaders held a second reading of an ordinance to overturn a long-standing ban on mobile food trucks and allow food truck vending within city limits, sprinkling what many restaurateurs felt was another dash of economic pain.

Restaurateurs against the change argued food trucks hold a competitive advantage because their operators don’t have to pay for things like rent or utilities.

“I own my own property. I’m investing in my real estate, and that trickles down into my business revenue.” Michael Dunsford, owner of the Calistoga Inn

Kaiser, for instance, said he pays $6,000 a month to rent the prime Johnny’s location.

Food truck supporters — including about two dozen students from local schools who attended the Aug. 1 City Council meeting — say they want more affordable dining options in town.

City leaders sought a compromise by allowing only three food truck permits initially. Vendors will only be allowed to operate in a few areas of the city, which does not include Highway 128 and Highway 29 running through town.

“It’s understandable that restaurants that are going to see more competition are not happy to see that,” Calistoga Mayor Don Williams said of the food trucks. “But for the greater public, it was a large percentage of the people who were in favor of them.”

Like many small towns in Wine Country, Calistoga struggles to balance the needs of tourists and locals, including residents of varying economic means.

The city was among the first in the nation to regulate “formula businesses.” In the mid-1990s, plans to open a Taco Bell in Calistoga were crushed by an outpouring of community dissent.

Similarly, plans to open a Rite-Aid at the edge of city limits were withdrawn by the company in 2007.

“I think it’s really great to keep the local identity and not, kind of, open it up to chains,” said Eric Reichert, president and CEO of the Calistoga Chamber of Commerce. “Like, I go to Silverado Pharmacy to get my prescriptions. I don’t go to Walgreens. It’s important to support the local businesses.”

Reichert said city leaders were “very thoughtful” in their approval of food trucks, which he said “won’t really negatively affect a lot of the restaurants in town.”

“It might dip into a little bit of the lunchtime business,” he said.

Indeed, Nayeri acknowledged food trucks aren’t likely to pose a serious threat to Evangeline’s bottom line.

The bistro discontinued lunch service a while ago due to lack of demand. The dinner menu, which includes a $22 hamburger, appeals to a different crowd than that seeking a bite on the cheap.

Evangeline owner Sasan Nayeri in Calistoga, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023. (Beth Schlanker / The Press Democrat)
“Nobody’s going to celebrate their 30th-wedding anniversary by going to a taco truck,” Nayeri said. “But for those that are open for lunch, I mean, I would go to a food truck. It’s just so much easier and cooler, and what the new hip thing is.”

Even Michael Dunsford, owner of the Calistoga Inn and one of the city’s most vocal critics of food trucks, said he may apply for one of the new permits. The inn already uses a food truck at on-site events, he said.

But Dunsford said he wouldn’t cater to high school kids during lunch out of concern for drawing business away from the deli at Cal Mart. And, he expressed concern for established Mexican restaurants if taco trucks suddenly start operating.

“I 100% understand the issue of affordability of food for kids in the community, for high schoolers, for farmworkers,” Dunsford said. “I totally get that, and I’m all about coming up with solutions.

“But I would have preferred to, at least as a first step, go to Bill Shaw at Cal Mart and ask if he can do some street tacos for high schoolers.”

Dunsford said revenue at his inn is down this year. Though, he said he’s able to withstand such dips because of the size of his operation. He just completed a major expansion of his brewery and is opening a new kitchen for catering. He’s also revamped his entire workforce.

“If you’re at a restaurant that has four walls and maybe your landlord hasn’t done much work, and you’re barely scraping by, you’re hurting big time,” Dunsford said. “I own my own property. I’m investing in my real estate, and that trickles down into my business revenue.”

According to STR, a global hospitality data and analytics company, Napa County’s hotel and lodging revenue fell 10% from January to May this year, compared to the same months in 2022.

Room rates fell 3% and occupancy decreased 7.2% over the same period.

The downturn was not entirely unexpected, given that 2022 was a record-breaking year for California’s travel and leisure industry, fueled by pent-up demand after COVID-19 restrictions and lockdowns were lifted.

Many experts look to 2019 as the real benchmark for 2023 and beyond. And so far, the trends appear promising.

Calistoga is currently weighing whether to keep outdoor parklets on Lincoln Avenue that were installed during the height of the pandemic, and if so, decide who will foot the bill for maintenance and upgrades.

City Council member Kevin Eisenberg said he prefers to shift that responsibility to businesses that directly benefit from the parklets.

“Restaurants do really need to take on that upkeep and maintenance. Right now, they’re not the prettiest things,” he said of the parklets. “For the overall benefit of Calistoga, that could be improved.”

For Nayeri, the perennial challenge is getting people to notice his quaint bistro off the beaten path. He’ll keep the candles lit, the French music playing and the pots on boil for as long as he can withstand the economic headwinds.

“I’m working seven days (a week), but I have been pretty much before the pandemic,” he said.

“I don’t mind. It is what it is.”

