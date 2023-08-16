At Evangeline on a recent Friday night, owner Sasan Nayeri greeted guests by name while his chefs plated such classic French-Creole dishes as shrimp etouffee and steak frites in the kitchen.

Evenings like this, at the peak of the summer tourist season, used to represent the high water mark financially for the bistro, which is just off Lincoln Avenue, Calistoga’s main drag.

Not anymore.

Fewer than 100 reservations were on the books this evening — down about 50 for comparable summer nights. Nayeri scheduled three servers — less than half the staff for a normal weekend shift.

The 38-year-old proprietor said he had to lay off several employees due to business being off by a staggering 40%.

“That’s the hardest part for me,” he said. “I mean, all the money and everything aside, just people who have helped you through those difficult times, and you have no choice but to let them go.”

Many Calistoga restaurateurs said they are struggling amid a storm of economic challenges, including a strong dollar luring tourists overseas, inflation, rising labor costs and difficulty finding and retaining employees.

Fierce competition is another factor. On the east side of Calistoga, the high-end Four Seasons Napa Valley and Solage Resort & Spa offer several on-site dining options, bars and coffee klatches, which means guests never have to venture into town for those amenities.

“It’s important to support the local businesses.” Eric Reichert, president and CEO of the Calistoga Chamber of Commerce

Down the valley, a revitalized downtown Napa draws large crowds to restaurants, hotels and live music venues.

Calistoga bills itself as the laid-back, authentic alternative to Wine Country’s bubbly glitz. But some worry the city is feeling a little too chill these days.

“I got a text yesterday from another restaurateur asking how slow we are because they’re sucking wind pretty bad,” said Dan Kaiser, who owns Johnny’s Bar and Restaurant in the Mount View Hotel on Lincoln Avenue.

“That surprised me because they’re one of the biggest restaurants in town.”

On Tuesday, Calistoga city leaders held a second reading of an ordinance to overturn a long-standing ban on mobile food trucks and allow food truck vending within city limits, sprinkling what many restaurateurs felt was another dash of economic pain.

Restaurateurs against the change argued food trucks hold a competitive advantage because their operators don’t have to pay for things like rent or utilities.

“I own my own property. I’m investing in my real estate, and that trickles down into my business revenue.” Michael Dunsford, owner of the Calistoga Inn

Kaiser, for instance, said he pays $6,000 a month to rent the prime Johnny’s location.

Food truck supporters — including about two dozen students from local schools who attended the Aug. 1 City Council meeting — say they want more affordable dining options in town.

City leaders sought a compromise by allowing only three food truck permits initially. Vendors will only be allowed to operate in a few areas of the city, which does not include Highway 128 and Highway 29 running through town.

“It’s understandable that restaurants that are going to see more competition are not happy to see that,” Calistoga Mayor Don Williams said of the food trucks. “But for the greater public, it was a large percentage of the people who were in favor of them.”

Like many small towns in Wine Country, Calistoga struggles to balance the needs of tourists and locals, including residents of varying economic means.

The city was among the first in the nation to regulate “formula businesses.” In the mid-1990s, plans to open a Taco Bell in Calistoga were crushed by an outpouring of community dissent.

Similarly, plans to open a Rite-Aid at the edge of city limits were withdrawn by the company in 2007.

“I think it’s really great to keep the local identity and not, kind of, open it up to chains,” said Eric Reichert, president and CEO of the Calistoga Chamber of Commerce. “Like, I go to Silverado Pharmacy to get my prescriptions. I don’t go to Walgreens. It’s important to support the local businesses.”

Reichert said city leaders were “very thoughtful” in their approval of food trucks, which he said “won’t really negatively affect a lot of the restaurants in town.”

“It might dip into a little bit of the lunchtime business,” he said.

Indeed, Nayeri acknowledged food trucks aren’t likely to pose a serious threat to Evangeline’s bottom line.

The bistro discontinued lunch service a while ago due to lack of demand. The dinner menu, which includes a $22 hamburger, appeals to a different crowd than that seeking a bite on the cheap.